Safa head of referee Gomes says work has started on VAR

New Safa referees committee chairman and former ace referee Victor Gomes says the work has started to bring Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) to the PSL.



But based on what he says, a lot still needs to be done before the programme can be fully implemented in the local game, so it might not be anytime soon.

Gomes says they are already working on the budget for the introduction of VAR and talks with service providers have also started.

“We need the training first of all. But before I explain all of that, let me go through the process,” said Gomes on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Wednesday.

Gomes says the process to bring the programme is long and they have to make sure that both Safa and PSL are ready for its introduction.

Safa will have to make sure that their referees are adequately trained. The PSL has to ensure the clubs are able to provide the required facilities.

“Fifa has a 32 page document it hands out that has the requirements and the workings of the VAR.

“Every game needs to be treated as if it will be televised live on TV – every game,” explained Gomes.



“Once that is done, then we can have VAR introduced. You can’t have one of the matches played with VAR and others not.

Gomes felt he had achieved his goals

“So, we need to understand that once it is introduced into our leagues it needs to work in every game.”

Gomes says VAR will also help local referees when they go on international duty because they would be using the same system.

“For me as a referee I found it difficult to go to a match with VAR and change my style of refereeing because it requires you to.

“And then you come back home and have to change again,” said the former PSL Referee of the Season..

On why he retired early from the job he seemed to be so good at, he said he felt he had achieved what he set out.

“I felt that I had officiated every final in Africa. I went to the Olympics Games, I did the junior World Cup in Brazil. And I represented the country in Qatar just now.”