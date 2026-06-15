Rulani would’ve won Champions League, claims Sundowns legend

'With Rulani, if we had been a little bit patient, he could have won the second star for us,' said Mike Ntombela

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela believes former coach Rulani Mokwena would have eventually guided the club to CAF Champions League glory, had he been afforded more time in charge.

Mokwena’s Sundowns exit

Mokwena departed Chloorkop in July 2024 after a well-documented fallout with sporting director Flemming Berg over recruitment strategies.

Despite maintaining Sundowns’ domestic dominance and leading the club to back-to-back CAF Champions League semifinal appearances, Mokwena was sacked.

Following Mokwena’s departure, Manqoba Mngqithi was appointed head coach but lasted only five months before being relieved of his duties.

Miguel Cardoso was subsequently brought in during December and went on to lead Sundowns to their long-awaited second CAF Champions League title after overcoming AS FAR in the 2026 final.

Speaking to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, Ntombela said continuity is often the key to success in African club football and believes Mokwena was close to achieving the ultimate prize.

‘He was not under the same pressure’

“With Rulani, if we had been a little bit patient, he could have won the second star for us. He was not under the same pressure as Cardoso was,” he said.

“I spoke with Surprise Moriri one day. We thought that Rulani could have won this, but we accepted the decision the club made.”

Ntombela also praised the Sundowns hierarchy for resisting calls to dismiss Cardoso during a difficult spell last season. The Portuguese coach was under pressure after a slow start, but the club remained steadfast in its support and was ultimately rewarded with continental success.

‘That made us to be lucky’

“With Cardoso, even when a lot of people were saying he should go, fortunately the club and the chairman was clear that he’s staying,” Ntombela added.

“That made us to be lucky because a new person would have come in and tried new combinations. But look what Cardoso did, Kutlwano [Letlhaku] playing in the final against AS FAR because the coach understands the club now.

“He has been here for some time and knows everyone. That is why I say that Rulani could have also won it. To get the first star, took us a long time so you need to have that relationship with the competition. I saw a clip of Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane.

“They said that they started a relationship with the trophy by being in the semis in the last five year and being in the final and losing. That is how you should do it, to win the league is important but to win the Champions League is more important.”