Shalulile breaks silence on future after record-breaking feat

'I decided to call the chairman and told him that let me rather come back to add my experience and fight for my position,' he said.

Fresh from breaking Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing PSL goalscoring record, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has finally addressed the rumours that clouded his future before the start of the season.

Shalulile’s Esperance deal falls through

The Namibian forward was widely believed to be on the verge of joining Tunisian club Espérance, but the deal failed to materialise. As a result, he returned to Sundowns after missing the season-opening MTN8 clash against Richards Bay.

Shalulile appears to have put the uncertainty behind him, after being reintegrated into the Sundowns squad. Before departing to join the Brave Warriors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe, he explained what transpired during the pre-season.

‘Things didn’t go well’

“For now, I won’t lie to you guys. I’m back (because) things didn’t go well. They were discussing and negotiating about paperwork and all that, but I decided to call the chairman and told him that let me rather come back to add my experience and fight for my position,” he said.

Shalulile also revealed the secret behind his remarkable consistency, which has seen him score goals with relative ease. His 130th strike in Sundowns’ narrow 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC, saw him become the league’s all-time leading scorer. He attributes his success to tireless work on the training ground at Chloorkop.

“Yes, I believe that you can’t score goals if you don’t do extras, break records if you’re not putting in the work or dream of something but you don’t work at it,” he added.

“For me, on my off days, I make sure that I come in and do my best to just fix things and what I know are weaknesses in me that I want to turn into positives. I want to make sure that when I get opportunities in such situations, I bang them in.”