Sibisi backs Orlando Pirates youngsters to shine in Soweto derby

"I think these boys have showcased glimpses of what they are capable of," said Sibisi.

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has backed the club’s youngsters to rise to the occasion on Saturday in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.



The two giants, who are unbeaten in the Betway Premiership this season, will face off in a sold-out Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium (kick-off is at 3.30 pm).

Speaking to the media in Randburg on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Sibisi said the fixture will provide valuable experience for the younger members of the squad ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

“I think these boys have showcased glimpses of what they are capable of. As young as they are, I think if you’re good enough, you are old enough to be on that pitch, and for me, my job has been quite easy, you know,” said Sibisi.

“These boys listen; whenever you give guidance, they tend to take it. I think the proof is in the pudding, to say, look at the performances they have given. Everyone whom we have called up as a team has delivered for the club, so there is a lot to come.”



Sibisi added that they know what to expect from the unbeaten Amakhosi, but is confidence that they could get a result on Saturday.

“I think we need to focus on ourselves. We know what the opponent is capable of. As you’ve said, they have not lost in the league; it speaks volumes of what they have been doing. But we have to focus on what we have to do, and I think if we get that right, we will get the result on Saturday,” said Sibisi.

Pirates ready for ‘physical’ Chiefs

The previous league meeting between the sides, which ended in a 1-1 draw in April, was characterised by intense physical battles, and another physical affair is expected at FNB Stadium.

Sibisi insists that Pirates will cope with the physical demands of the game.



“Look, for us, I think physicality isn’t a problem if it’s fair, but sometimes it’s not, and why should we be judged on that as a club? For us, we just want to play football in the best manner possible. I know people tend to say we struggle when the match gets physical, but it’s not our type of game. We have been trying to grow in that aspect as a team, but, yeah, we will see how the boys cope,” concluded Sibisi.