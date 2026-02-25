Sundowns’ Cardoso slams booing, rejects favouritism claims

"I didn't like the players of Sundowns being booed during the warm-up," Cardoso said.

As the Betway Premiership race enters its climax, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for unity, urging the club’s supporters to rally behind the team during a decisive phase of the campaign.

The reigning champions were still reeling from their Nedbank Cup elimination last weekend, and that frustration spilled into Tuesday night’s league encounter against AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Sections of the travelling faithful made their feelings known before kick-off, booing the players during the warm-up. The Brazilians responded in the best possible manner on the pitch, grinding out a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of a late strike from substitute Marcelo Allende.

The triumph lifted them above Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premiership standings on goal difference with 13 games left to play. However, the three points did little to mask Cardoso’s concern over the reaction from the stands.

‘We need to be supported’

The bond between the team and its supporters has been strained at times this season, particularly following their earlier Carling Knockout defeat to Marumo Gallants, when chants calling for change reverberated in Tshwane.

“We need to be supported and today I saw something I had never seen and I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the players of Sundowns being booed during the warm-up,” Cardoso said.

“I think Masandawana family needs to stick together every time. These players work hard and they don’t deserve to enter the pitch in a match like this and during the warm-up get booed or asked to be substituted.”

Frustration among supporters has largely centred on the reduced roles of senior figures such as Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

Cardoso dismisses favouritism claims

Cardoso dismissed suggestions of favouritism, insisting that selection is based purely on merit.

“The coach doesn’t have a son in the team and the coach of Sundowns relates with the strategy and the players that are available,” he added.

“I give energy to everyone the same way and not because one is Portuguese, South American, South African, white or black or whatever. We don’t relate with that, it’s something we overcame many years ago.

“My family gave me the education to look at people as human beings and I think it’s very important that people understand that. I know people say there are privileges in the team but there aren’t privileges because today Miguel Reisinho was out of the team and Nuno Santos came off the bench and helped us a lot.”