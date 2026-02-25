Youssef apologises to Chiefs fans after shock Stellies loss

I think we have to take our responsibility sometimes and have to see our mistakes," said Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says they need to take responsibility for the loss against Stellenbosch FC and apologise to the club’s supporters.

This comes after Stellies came back from a goal down to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.



Chiefs took the lead through Flavio da Silva in the first half, but Stellies hit back in the second period with goals from Langelihle Phili and Devin Titus.

“I think you make the right analysis when you dominate the first half, you must kill the game, and you start like that, the second half you concede the first five minutes. I think we have to take our responsibility sometimes and have to see our mistakes,” said Youssef after the match.

“We have to take responsibility for this loss, we have to say sorry to the fans, and I think we have three days now to think about the next game. We don’t have a lot of time to discuss this game.

“But it’s the same mistake, when you score the first goal, you have to finish, you have to dominate, you have to kill, finish when you get six to seven opportunities in the first half and miss all of them, even an empty net, you miss what we can do?”

Chiefs change focus to Soweto derby

With Chiefs facing Orlando Pirates next in the Soweto derby, Youssef said it was important for them to quickly forget about the loss and start thinking about how to overcome their Soweto rivals at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



“We have to take care of the players, their mentality, and keep them up. That’s our job, in this tough moment, you have to think about the players, you have to think of the mentality of the players to keep them up, and whether we win or lose, we continue to work.

“In a few days, it’s the derby. We have to start thinking of that now and continue to work towards this.”