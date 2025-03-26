Sundowns’ huge FIFA payday confirmed

The South African league champions will pocket a staggering $9.55m (R173 million) as a guaranteed participation fee.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in for a massive payday when they participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup which will be held in the United States. The expanded club tournament will be played between June 14 and July 13, where the South African league champions will pocket a staggering $9.55m (R173 million) as a guaranteed participation fee.

The Brazilians are one of four African teams that will take part in the 32-team world spectacle, which will be divided into eight groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Sundowns are in Group F alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense of Brazil, and Ulsan HD from South Korea, who they will play in their first match of the competition.

There are added incentives in the three group-stage matches, which could see Sundowns add another cool $2m which translates to (R36,545,800.60) in today’s exchange rate. A draw would guarantee another mouth-watering $1m (R18,272,900.30) for Masandawana. Reaching the quarterfinals comes with another handsome reward of $7.5m (R137,046,752.25).

Meanwhile, the overall winner of the tournament will walk away with $40m (R730,916,012.00). Other African representatives are Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, Esperance of Tunisia, and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, who are managed by former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.