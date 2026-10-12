Sundowns’ Mokoena ‘not really ok’ despite MTN8 win

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has had deal with personal tragedy in the last two weeks with Bafana and Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns have no time to rest on their MTN8-winning laurels as they travel to face Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Masandawana gained a psychological boost in the title race by beating reigning Premiership champions Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Aside from retaining the CAF Champions League, however, winning back the Premiership crown has to be the main ambition for Miguel Cardoso’s side.

Sundowns’ Mokoena plays through inner turmoil

Teboho Mokoena got the winning goal for Sundowns in Saturday’s final, and revealed afterwards the trauma he has been playing through for both Bafana and the Tshwane giants.

“It’s been tough two weeks for me, I lost my grandfather two weeks ago,” Mokoena told SuperSport TV.

“I almost lost my brother who got stabbed the day before we played Guinea. They stabbed him multiple times, it’s been tough, but I’d like to dedicate this game to him, he is in the hospital bed. I hope justice will be served,

“I’m happy that we won but inside I’m not really okay because it’s sad what happened to my family. You always have to show up, it doesn’t matter how you’re feeling. I dedicate this game to him, my brother and I hope he recovers.”

Sundowns are currently top of the Premiership, with a one point lead over Pirates, though the Buccaneers have a game in hand.

Miguel Cardoso’s side couldn’t really have had a better start to their campaign – they also beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal to lift the African-Asian Pacific Cup, and the only game they lost in any competition was the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Golden Arrows.

A hectic schedule

That didn’t matter in the end as Sundowns turned the tie around in the second leg, and went on to win their first MTN8 trophy since 2021.

Cardoso may decide to ring the changes against the Natal Rich Boyz, as Sundowns have a hectic schedule – on Sunday, they are set to start the defence of their Champions League title against Angolan side Wiliete SC.

Richards Bay have yet to win a game this season and are 14th in the Premiership, with just three points from seven matches.