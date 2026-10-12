Pirates look to bounce back to winning ways against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face TS Galaxy at the Orlando Amstel...

Orlando Pirates will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face TS Galaxy at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday (kick-off is at 7.30 pm).

The Buccaneers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium this past weekend.

Teboho Mokoena put Sundowns ahead in the first half, and Iqraam Rayners sealed the win with a late penalty. Ghampani Lungu had a chance to grab the equaliser for Pirates from the penalty spot in the 60th minute, but Ronwen Williams saved it.

Following the defeat, Lungu took to Instagram to acknowledge the disappointment of not winning the competition for the fifth time in a row. The Zambian winger also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out to offer messages of support.

“Yesterday wasn’t the outcome we worked for,” wrote Lungu on Sunday.

“We did our best as a team, but we know there’s more we could have done. Football comes with wins and losses, and this is one of those moments to reflect, learn, and come back stronger.

“To everyone who has reached out with messages of encouragement and support, thank you. Every message is appreciated, and none of the love goes unnoticed.

“We take the lessons, keep our heads up and continue working.”

‘A difficult one to take’

Meanwhile, Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has called for his teammates to regroup following the loss to Sundowns.

Speaking to Pirates TV after the loss, a visibly hurt Sibisi acknowledged that the coming days would be challenging for everyone associated with the club after the missed opportunity to defend their MTN8 title.

“A difficult one to take, you know,” Sibisi admitted.

“Very, very difficult. It’s going to be a very painful week for us,” he continued.

“But we have to move on; we still have more games coming. I think we can still build from the performance; the boys left everything on the field, but it was just not meant to be.”

The unbeaten Pirates outfit head into this clash as favourites to win this encounter against a Galaxy side that has struggled this season under the leadership of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker.

The Rockets are currently 12th on the Betway Premiership standings with six points after seven games, having won just one game and drawn three and lost three.

Pirates, on the other hand, are second with 19 points after seven games. They trail Sundowns by one point but have a game in hand.