Who signed who? Sundowns snap up three more players in January

There wasn’t much activity from most teams on the last day of the window, with some teams having done their business earlier.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) January transfer window might have started quietly, but, the last day of the transfer deadline saw several clubs utilising the opportunity by announcing new signings to bolster their squads for the final round of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign.

AmaZulu FC, Cape Town Spurs, Cape Town City, Chippa United, and Mamelodi Sundowns all made some interesting transfers ahead of the second round of the campaign, with the Pretoria side making the marquee signing by announcing the arrival of Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns were the busiest club on deadline day, with the club confirming two new signings, to add to one made just a day earlier.

Below, we look at the teams that sealed deals in the week leading to the transfer deadline.

AmaZulu FC

Usuthu bolstered their attack by bringing back Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga back into the team.

Cape Town Spurs

The Urban Warriors have been quite busy during the transfer window. The club’s recent acquisition is defender Gadiel Kamagi, a former Young Africans and Simba SC player in Tanzania. Spurs also sealed a deal with former AmaZulu FC player Siphesihle Maduna and promoted a few youngsters from their development team.

Cape Town City

The Mother City-based club acquired the services of Namibian attacker Menelik Prins Tjiueza, who is currently out on duty for Namibia at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast. The team revealed that they have agreed a deal in principle with KF Liria for the services of the player.

Chippa United

Following the lifting of their transfer ban which was imposed on them last year, the Chilli Boys went on to secure the services of Bienvenue Eva Nga. The striker returns to the club after spending some time at Pirates, where he found it difficult to command a place in the starting line-up.

Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers made surprising signings by unveiling SuperSport United Thalente Mbatha on a six-month loan deal, while also bringing on board Thabiso Lebitso from Chippa United. The Soweto giants also brought back striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from his loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians finalised deals for Tashreeq Matthews, who returns to the country following a spell abroad having been signed from Club IK Sirius in Sweden. The Pretoria outfit also made an interesting acquisition with the signing of Argentine-born midfielder Matias Esquivel from Club Atletico Lanus. Downs closed off the books by announcing Lorch with just less than three hours to the deadline.