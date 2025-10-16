Chiefs include Maboe in Confed Cup squad

Maboe joined Chiefs at the end of August as a free agent.

Kaizer Chiefs have named attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe as part of their travelling squad for Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup 2nd preliminary round, first leg tie against AS Simba in Lubumbashi.

Maboe joined Chiefs at the end of August as a free agent after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns. But he was injured and unable to play after undergoing surgery.

Maboe ready for Chiefs?

Now, however, it seems the 31 year-old is back and could make his Amakhosi debut against Simba, as Chiefs aim to make it into the group stages of the continental competition.

Amakhosi will hope to rediscover some better form following the international break, having won just one of five matches heading into the lay-off.

That was a 1-0 win at home to Angolan side Kabuscorp in the previous round of the Confederation Cup, a result that eventually saw Chiefs progress to the next round via a penalty shoot-out.

Elsewhere, Amakhosi lost the first leg of that tie 1-0, lost won and drew two games in the Betway Premiership, and were knocked out of the Carling Knockout on penalties by Stellenbosch.

During the international break, Chiefs finally announced that Nasreddine Nabi has left the club, with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze to take charge until the end of the season.

Nabi has not been with Chiefs since the September 16 Premiership loss to Sekhukhune.

Chiefs will have to hope Kaze and Ben Youssef can get the side back into the kind of form that saw them pick up 13 points out of a possible 15 from their first five Premiership matches of the season.

Amakhosi could do with rediscovering the defensive solidity that shone through in that period, as they did not concede a single goal.

Maboe, meanwhile, could add some guile to a Chiefs attack that has battled to hit the back of the net for much of the campaign. For all the coaching staff’s talk of creating opportunities, Chiefs have scored more than once in just one match this season – the 2-0 win at Stellenbosch in the very first game of a the campaign.

Not that Simba

The Simba that Chiefs are playing tomorrow are not the Tanzanian giants who finished as runners-up in last season’s Caf Confederation Cup. This Simba are from the DRC and will take on Chiefs at the Stade TP Mazembe, named after the giants of Lubumbashi.

Simba are actually from Kolwezi in the south of the country, but presumably do not have a stadium at home that meets Confederation of African Football requirements.