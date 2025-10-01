Wasteful Chiefs held by AmaZulu

Glody Lilepo's penalty is saved and Khanyisa Mayo makes a strange blunder in a 1-1 draw.

Kaizer Chiefs had only themselves to blame on Wednesday, as they dropped another two points at home in a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with AmaZulu.

Amakhosi should have been out of sight by half time at FNB Stadium as they created a glut of chances. Glody Lilepo saw his penalty saved by Darren Johnson, who had a fantastic game in the Usuthu goal.

Chiefs’ Mayo offside

And Khanyisa Mayo suffered a rush of blood to the head on the stroke of half time, tapping the ball into the net from an offside position, when Pule Mmodi’s effort was already heading in.

In the end, only Mduduzi Shabalala scored for Chiefs, levelling after Thandolwnkosi Ngwenya had put Amazulu in front against the run of play.

This is the third consecutive Betway Premiership match at home that Chiefs have failed to win, and the ninth game in a row in all competitions in which they have failed to score more than once.

Amakhosi were at AmaZulu’s throats from the off.

In the 8th minute, good link up play saw Pule Mmodi find Mayo, who played in Lilepo, but Darren Johnson came off his line to make a fine save.

Lilepo thundered another shot just wide, but it was AmaZulu who took the lead in the 21st minute.

AmaZulu captain Riaan Hanamub found Andiswa Sithole inside the Chiefs area. Sithole got to the byline and whipped in a cross that Ngwenya headed in.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute as a cross hit Hanamub on the stomach and deflected up onto his arm. It was a harsh decision and AmaZulu were furious, but Johnson dived to his left to save Lilepo’s spot kick.

Shabalala strikes

In the 32nd minute, however, Chiefs did level the scores. Keegan Allen recklessly charged to win the ball and completely missed it. Mmodi pounced, releasing Shabalala, who curled a sublime finish past Johnaon.

In the 38th minute, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo danced into the penalty area and forced Johnson into another save, the busy Usuthu goalkeeper also saving the rebound effort from Mmodi.

On the stroke of half time, Mmodi burst into the area and beat Johnson. But with the ball heading into the back of the net, Mayo inexplicably decided to touch the ball over the goal line from an offside position.

Chiefs came out looking for more in the second half and in the 50th minute, Dillon Solomons flashed shot just past the post.

On the hour mark, Mayo did well to work himself some space on the edge of the box, but couldn’t hit the target. And neither could Lilepo in the 67th minute, played in by a fine pass from Ngcobo.



Chiefs were almost punished for their wastefulness in the 69th minute as substitute Athini Maqokolo crossed and Hanamub shot into the side-netting.