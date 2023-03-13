Foster happy to be  finally off the mark at Burnley

Sibongiseni Gumbi

With his dad on the stands, it was a grand occasion for Lyle Foster and he capped it with his first goal at English Championship side Burnley FC.

He scored the third goal in a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic. Burnley are already qualified for English Premiership football next season after winning the Championship title with few games to spare before the end of the season.

Foster joined Burnley from Belgian side KVC Westerlo in January amid much fanfare and he has settled in well and scoring his first goal was magical, he says.

“I remember coming on and I had a chance early where I turned and took a shot but it went wide,” he said when asked about the match.

“And then I saw the ball played and it dropped nicely and I thought let me just hit it as hard as I could and luckily it went into the back of the net.

“I am happy to get the first goal but it is just a start and I need to work hard to continue pushing for more,” added Foster.



When asked how it felt to see the ball hit the net, Foster said it was a great feeling to go and celebrate with the fans who included his father.

“It felt good… Happy that it finally went in and happy to run up to the crowd and feel the love and joy for my team. It was a perfect day for me.

“My dad was in the stands and it was lovely to share this day with him and all the family and friends back home who were watching the game.”

The environment is good for Foster

The Bafana Bafana striker says the welcome he received at Burnley made the transition easy for him and enabled him to focus on his football.

“I feel welcome and that this is a hard working team with the right attitude. For me it was an easy adjustment off the field.

“The people are very lovely to work with and everyone is kind. On the field the other players motivate and push me.

“It is a positive that I came into this group and I was immediately accepted as one of the guys.

“For me that makes it easier. The working environment is good and I am enjoying every minute of it,” said Foster.