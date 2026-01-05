Santos reflects on great start at Sundowns

'The intensity, the atmosphere and the travel are completely different but also inspiring,' he said.



Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has opened up about his impressive start to life in South Africa, describing his early months at the club as amazing.

The Portuguese playmaker has made an immediate impact since joining the Tshwane giants, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in both domestic and continental competition.

Santos arrived at Chloorkop three months ago from Portuguese top-flight side Vitória de Guimarães and has wasted little time settling into his new surroundings. His influence has been most evident in the Caf Champions League, where he has already delivered three goals and two assists in just four appearances.

The 29-year-old announced himself on the continental stage with his first Champions League goal against Nigeria’s Remo Stars before producing a clinical brace in Sundowns’ 3-1 home victory over DR Congo outfit Saint-Éloi Lupopo during the group phase.

Those performances have not only boosted Sundowns’ campaign but have also endeared Santos to the Masandawana faithful. Reflecting on his introduction to African club football, Santos admitted the experience has been unlike anything he has encountered before.

“Playing in Africa’s top competition is an incredible experience. The intensity, the atmosphere and the travel are completely different but also inspiring,” he said.

“To be part of a win that made history for the club was unbelievable. When I scored that first goal, I thought about everyone who believed in me and that motivated me to want to do even more for this great club.”

With the Africa Cup of Nations currently interrupting the club calendar, Sundowns will be eager for Santos to resume where he left off once competitive action returns, particularly with decisive fixtures looming in both the league and the Champions League.

The creative midfielder also spoke passionately about representing one of Africa’s most successful clubs and the feeling that comes with wearing the Sundowns badge.

“It feels amazing to be a Mamelodi Sundowns player and to be part of this family. Not every player gets to wear the colors of a club with such a rich legacy and ambition,” he added.

“It is something special and you can feel the history, the passion and the expectations the moment you walk into Chloorkop. It inspires you to give your best every single day.”

Sundowns are expected to return to Betway Premiership action on January 20 with a league encounter against ORBIT College, before turning their attention back to continental duty in crucial clashes against Sudanese side Al-Hilal.