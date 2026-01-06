Nku edges closer to finding new home

The 29-year-old winger has struggled to make a meaningful impact since joining Stellies from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Out-of-favour Stellenbosch FC attacker Lesiba Nku has attracted interest from several Betway Premiership clubs, including his former sides Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants, as he looks to secure a move away from the Cape Winelands outfit.

Reports last year suggested that Nku, alongside Lehlohonolo Mojela, had been instructed to train away from the first team after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stellies. The decision signalled a clear intention from the club to offload both players during the January transfer window.

Mojela has since resolved his future, having agreed terms with Sekhukhune United, while Nku is also edging closer to finding a new home for the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old winger has struggled to make a meaningful impact since joining Stellies from Mamelodi Sundowns last year, failing to cement a regular place in the team.

Information reaching Phakaaathi indicates that both Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants are monitoring Nku’s situation closely and are keen on bringing him in.

Polokwane City is where Nku began his professional journey, cutting his teeth as a youngster. However, it was during his spell at Gallants that he truly made his name, delivering eye-catching performances that earned him a career-defining move to Sundowns.

Nku is now eager to resurrect his career and he will be hoping to reach the same heights he achieved three seasons ago, when he played a key role in helping Marumo Gallants reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.