Klein Karoo: A festive delight

Relax far from the madding crowd in sumptuous style

The herbaceous, Karoo-scented lamb alone might justify the journey to Oudtshoorn at Easter, but the greater draw is the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees – the KKNK – now in its 30th year and firmly established as SA’s most exhilarating regional arts festival.

This year delivered a twist: searing heat, punctuated by a dramatic downpour on one of the days, instead of warmth and dry Karoo air.

That is the Karoo for you: indifferent to expectation and never dull. And if you’re doing your long-term planning for next year, here’s what you can expect.

Oudtshoorn is a substantial town and, unlike more compact festival settings where everything is a short walk, a car is genuinely useful here.

The KKNK management, expert after three decades, have built something remarkable: a festival that encompasses music, theatre, comedy, visual arts, and the full sweep of Afrikaans cultural life, while simultaneously celebrating the agricultural heritage and lifestyle brands of the Klein Karoo.

The heart of it all is the Festival Tent: a vast, open-sided complex of pavilions, Bedouin tents, concert stages and food trucks that functions as a city within a city.

Entry requires a ticket, but once inside, back-to-back entertainment programming makes every rand count. The food offering is extraordinary by any standard.

Bezt Potjie serves a sensational slow-cooked lamb potjie from giant cauldrons that have been cooking since dawn.

Kobus se Gat’s filled roosterkoek are the stuff of festival legend while their daily meal special is outstanding value.

Begks Smoked Food brings charcuterie and artisan cured meats to the table.

Accommodation in central Oudtshoorn – at properties like The Queen’s Hotel or The Oudtshoorn Inn Hotel – is ideal for those planning to immerse fully in the festival’s nightlife and rock concerts.

Book early and expect to pay festival premiums.

My own preference, however, is to drive in and out, and fifteen minutes away lies a property that transforms a festival trip into something considerably more memorable.

Surval Boutique Olive Estate announces itself not with a grand gate or promotional signage, but with a view.

The estate’s grounds are extensive enough to absorb a full complement of guests without any sense of crowding. Picture: Brian Berkman

The Swartberg Mountains – a Unesco World Heritage Site – rise to the north in corrugated folds of ochre and shadow, and the valley below spreads in a patchwork of olive orchards and pale Karoo scrub.

The estate is rooted in an 18th-century Klein Karoo homestead, lovingly restored and expanded into what the owners call Surval Village: 31 individually styled rooms arranged in a working-farm cluster around the original manor house. Surval is a working olive farm.

The estate grows its own olives, cold-presses its own oil, and has built a formal tasting programme around the harvest – a commitment to the land’s productive identity that sets it apart from most boutiques in the region.

The estate’s range of accommodation is uncommonly democratic for its quality tier, spanning a Honeymoon Suite and Barn Suites at the top end through to Family Rooms sleeping five and practical options for solo travellers.

Standard in-room amenities include air conditioning (a non-negotiable in the Karoo summer), satellite television, free Wi-Fi, a mini-bar fridge, tea and coffee facilities, a private and a valuables safe. Select rooms offer bathrobes and turndown service.

STYLE. Chandelier elegance meets practicality: the air-conditioned rooms are individually styled, with the reed ceiling lending warmth. Picture: Brian Berkman

Note that certain rooms are accessed via staircase – there is no lift, which is worth bearing in mind for guests with heavy luggage or mobility considerations.

The communal Orchard Room provides the kind of farmhouse lounge that earns its keep on cool Klein Karoo evenings: leather couches, genuine warmth, and the strong suggestion that a glass of red wine or port-style beverage from local farms and an unhurried conversation is precisely the right way to end a day.

On summery days its two swimming pools, one walled against the wind, are open 24-hours.

The centrepiece of Surval’s reputation is Su Casa, the estate restaurant.

The name means “your home” in Spanish, and the kitchen honours that ambition with a menu that draws on local Klein Karoo produce and combines it with what the estate calls international flair.

Su Casa restaurant, approached through a formal water feature of cast-iron urns, is a statement of intent. The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs-accredited kitchen opens daily from 7.30am to 9.30pm and seats 80. Picture: Brian Berkman

The result is food that is neither defiantly local nor ostentatiously continental – it is simply very good, satisfying cooking done with care and without affectation.

Su Casa holds membership of the Confrêrie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs – an international gastronomic society with origins in 1248, formally reconstituted in Paris in 1950 – and that credential is not lightly earned.

The wine cellar is stocked with South African varieties and vintages selected with evident care.

The menu delivered on every count during my visits.

The slow-roasted lamb shank – a signature dish, and rightfully so – is a portion of such scale and succulence that two people sharing it is a serious consideration.

A filled and rolled ostrich fillet with a robust pepper sauce was outstanding.

A home-made tagliatelle pasta Alfredo with mushrooms and ham in a creamy, well-seasoned sauce was precisely the kind of comfort food that a long festival day demands.

TASTY. Su Casa’s house-made tagliatelle Alfredo with mushrooms, ham and cheesy cream sauce. Picture: Brian Berkman

Mains are priced between R150 and R250 per person – figures that, in the context of the quality and the generosity of portions, represent considerable value. We were impressed enough to return for a second dinner.

The breakfast buffet earned equal admiration: a well-stocked spread supplemented throughout with estate olive dishes, including a particularly fine tapenade carrying just a hint of sweetness.

On both mornings the kitchen varied its offering meaningfully – boerewors one day replaced by cheesy grillers the next; a chicken and peppers stir-fry giving way to a sweetly spiced breakfast mince.

Surval resists the temptation to be merely a festival stopover.

The guided olive and farm tour – running 45 minutes to an hour, with a formal tasting session adding a further 30 to 40 minutes – is among the most distinctive agricultural experiences available in the Klein Karoo. he Willow Dam offers kayaks and a rowing boat.

The estate’s birdlife is genuinely rewarding, from Red Bishops flashing scarlet in the orchards to the Spotted Eagle Owl for those willing to wait out the dusk. Walking trails are graded for all fitness levels. Mountain bikers are welcome to bring their own equipment.