Another car recall. What do you drive?

Stellantis South Africa is recalling certain models of its cars due to faulty airbags.

For the past few months, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has been issuing car recalls as notified by suppliers, and this month Stellantis South Africa is recalling certain models of its cars due to faulty airbags.

The NCC protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treats customers fairly.

Some of the brands of Stellantis South Africa are Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot and Opel. Only the Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler 300C are involved in this recall.

Airbag issue in cars

“According to the supplier, the recall follows defective Takata airbags,” said Phetho Ntaba, spokesperson for the NCC.

“On the affected vehicles the passenger airbag inflator may rupture during the airbag deployment phase.”

She added that the rupturing of the airbag inflator may cause metal fragments to pass through the airbag and into the vehicle interior at high speed. This may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants.

Cars to be repaired for free

Ntaba added that the affected cars were sold between 2009 and 2013 in South Africa and also exported to Namibia and Botswana.

“Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership.

“The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.”

There goes your Mitchum too

Another product recall that left people in shock was that of Mitchum deodorant. This follows complaints from several people about irritation after using the deodorant.

“The manufacturer has advised the NCC that a recent change in the manufacturing process of a raw material affected the acidity levels of the finished product.

“In some consumers, particularly those with sensitive or compromised skin, this has resulted in contact dermatitis, a skin reaction.”

Affected products

Approximately 124 176 units of the affected batches were distributed in South Africa since April 2025. The affected products are:

Mitchum Woman Roll On 100ml 48H Shower Fresh – Batch numbers: S25331A / S25422A;

Mitchum Woman Roll On 100ml 48H Powder Fresh – Batch numbers: S25331A / S25416;

Mitchum Men Roll On 100ml 48H Sport – Batch numbers: S25328A / S25416A; and

Mitchum Men Roll On 100ml 48H Mountain Air – Batch number: S25415B.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to discontinue use immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

“Consumers who are affected by the product are urged to contact Revlon South Africa for further guidance.”

