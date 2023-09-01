WIN 1 of 13 Heritage Month prizes

Competitions September 1, 2023 | 11:25 am

WIN one of 13 prizes in The Citizen Heritage Month Competition.

Welcome to a month of rich cultural exploration and celebration! As we embark on a journey to honour and cherish our diverse heritage, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our Heritage Month Prize Giveaway including 13 incredible prizes up for grabs.

Competitions close on the 30st of September. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

A CHEST FREEZER FILLED WITH DINNERBOX MEALS

One lucky reader stands a chance to win a 195L chest freezer filled with a diverse array of frozen pre-cooked Dinnerbox meals for a month.

A 1-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT EMPERORS PALACE

One lucky reader will win an experience fit for a true emperor at the D’Oreale Grande hotel.

WINES FROM DURBANVILLE HILLS

One lucky reader will win a mix of Durbanville Hills wines.

LEATHERMAN CURL TOOLS

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry. Two one of a kind Leatherman curls, the perfect multipurpose tools, to be won.

TENIQUA TREETOPS

One lucky reader will win an enchanting treetop retreat for 1 night, two guests sharing.

LEDLENSER LIGHTS

Two Ledlenser IF3R Flood Lights up for grabs!

3 PAIRS OF SKECHERS UP FOR GRABS

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry. Three pairs of men’s or women’s Archfit Skechers to be won.

STANLEY COOLERS

Two Stanley Outdoor 15.1L coolers up for grabs!

