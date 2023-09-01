Competitions September 1, 2023 | 11:13 am

By Enid Mathieson

1 Sep 2023

WIN: Ledlenser Flood Lights valued at R4 040

2 lucky readers stand a chance to win a sophisticated portable iF3R Flood Light full of power.

Ledlenser has more than 20 years of expertise in lighting solutions, from flashlights, headlamps lanterns, power banks, work lights, and area lights. The Ledlenser iF3R is a small, sophisticated portable light full of power. This area light offers up to 1,000 lumens of bright white light, controllable with 5 dimmer settings. On the lowest power setting, the iF3R can run for as long as 15 hours. It offers fast and easy charging with a magnetic charging cable, and its waterproof even when the charging ports aren’t covered (IP54). The iF3R has flexible mounting options via its base, hook or magnet, so you can shine light exactly where you need it most.

To find out more, visit www.ledlenser.co.za

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, two lucky readers will win the following: 

*A Ledlenser iF3R Flood light valued at R2 020 each

*Delivery

*The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

How to enter

Click here to enter.

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.

