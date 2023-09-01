WIN: Stanley Outdoor Coolers valued at R3 890

2 lucky readers stand a chance to win a Stanley Outdoors 15.1L Cooler valued at R1 945 each!

The Stanley brand has a rich 100+ year history. Born from inventor William Stanley Jr. who forever changed the way hot drinks were consumed, in 1913 he fused vacuum insulation and the strength of steel in one portable bottle, inventing the all-steel vacuum bottle we know and love today. This technology and innovation extends to our range of rugged coolers as well. Lightweight, leak-free and boasting more than twice the foam insulation of a typical cooler, this Adventure is ideal for tailgates, fishing trips and even all-day festival festivities. It’s roomy enough to hold 21 cans of your favourite brew or soda and can keep ice frozen for over a day. There’s even an adjustable bungee system for securing your favourite Stanley bottle to the lid.

To find out more, visit www.stanley1913.co.za

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, two lucky readers will win the following:

*A Stanley Outdoors 15.1L Cooler valued at R1 945 each

*Delivery

*The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

How to enter

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.