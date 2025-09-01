Baby joy for Mzansi stars the Funny Chef and ‘BBMzansi’ couple Gash 1 and Thato

Congratulations are in order…

Mzansi celebrities are celebrating new additions to their families. Big Brother Mzansi season 3 stars Brandon Mthombeni, popularly known as Gash1, and his wife Thato Immaculate have welcomed their first child.

Sharing the news on social media, Gash1 wrote: “Our gift from God has finally arrived. Glory to Jesus. I love you, my Dime [Thato]. This new chapter of our love story has been IMMACULATE.”

The couple met inside the Big Brother house in 2022 and began dating during the show.

The Funny Chef’s pregnancy joy

TV presenter and professional chef Lebogang Tlokana, better known as The Funny Chef, is also expecting her first child.

She shared maternity photos on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt message to her unborn baby:

“I chose a suit instead of a dress because Mommy’s very different and eccentric… Mommy’s always the odd one out, and you’re going to love that about me… I’m going to love you till I draw my last breath. I didn’t think I’d meet you this soon… yet here we are, my little one. You are the beginning of everything—unconditional love, happiness, and faith. You are My Genesis… the beginning of my existence. I love you.”

The Funny Chef announced her engagement in March, sharing pictures from her lobola ceremony, officially confirming she was off the market.

