Content creator Sibu Mpanza remembers late mother on her birthday

Sibu Mpanza’s mother was murdered last year on her way to drop off her grandchildren and also go to work.

On what would’ve been his mother’s birthday, content creator Sibu Mpanza remembered his late mother who was tragically murdered last year.

“I still remember the first time you took me to Spur [Steak Ranches] for my birthday. Glad I got to return the favour,” wrote the YouTuber.

“I would have been 8 or 9. It happened more than once. She used to order me a large plate of “ladies ribs” and cut them for me. An ice cold cream soda to help the food go down,” Mpanza told The Citizen.

Mpanza’s mother, Beatries Mpanza would’ve turned 61 earlier this week. “She would not be happy with me telling you that. According to her, she stopped aging at 30,” quipped the content creator.

Healing

Beatries was murdered last August en route to drop off her grandchildren and head to work herself, as she normally did. In a video explaining how the murder happened, Mpanza said his mother was stopped by what she assumed was a cab.

It’s about five months since that ordeal and Mpanza said the family has heard little to nothing pertaining to the case.

“Much like the experience of many other families of women and children victims of violence in this country, this is going to be another case of gender based violence that receives no justice,” said Mpanza.

Mpanza’s mother was shot in the presence of her grandkids.

“Even though I lost my mother I could never truly grasp what they went through,” averred Mpanza.

“They received counselling soon after the incident and have been doing so since. I had them up in Johannesburg for comic-con Africa last year. It was good to see them smile.”

Cherished memories

More than the touching fact that it was his mother’s birthday, but the day was also the last time he saw her alive.

In the video his mother can be seen being pleasantly surprised when the restaurant’s waiters come to sing and dance for her. So happy she was that she stood to join in the dancing.

Mpanza misses the pep talks he got from her. “She always knew what to say to calm me. Whether it was playing sports in primary school, a big exam at varsity or moving to Johannesburg to chase my dreams. She always knew what to say to calm my anxious mind.”

The popular content creator had heartfelt messages flooding his post; one of those who commented was entertainer Moonchild Sanelly who wrote: “I remember when we went to Cpt and she came with the whole family to support you.”

Growing the brand

Mpanza’s YouTube channel, More Mpanza which has just below 60000 subscribers has been growing for the past few years through sharing his experiences on vlogs.

Mpanza began taking DJ lessons last year guided by a strong passion he has for music, which dates back to his primary school days. “I have always had a passion for music. My mom bought my first drum sticks for me in Grade 7,” said Mpanza.

“She came to every music concert and was over the moon when I performed with the South African National Youth Orchestra and the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra.”

“DJing is just another manifestation of my love for music. While I started the DJ journey before she passed away, it has definitely helped me deal with my grief. When those big waves of grief come, music helps.”

Before 2023 came to a close Mpanza got his first gig, performing at Soundset Sunday on Christmas Eve.

“A few weeks ago they sent me an email and asked if I’m keen to perform. Honestly, I wasn’t. Purely just because you know, I don’t think that highly of myself that I feel like I’m ready, but I decided let me give it a try,” said Mpanza on his vlog.

He describes the performance as terrifying. “[It’s] terrifying to try something new in front of people but worth it in the end. I am taking gigs, the more I get, the more I learn,” he said.

