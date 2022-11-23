Watch Live: DJ Sumbody’s all-white memorial service

Citizen Reporter

The Sefoka family has invited close friends and media to gather for a special memorial in celebration of the life of musician Oupa John Sefoka known as “DJ Sumbody” on Wednesday, 23 November.

DJ Sumbody’s family confirmed the details of his memorial service which is set to start at 10am and requested for attendees to come dressed in all white.

The proceedings will be broadcast via a livestream on YouTube and Facebook.

On Sunday, 20 November 2022, South Africans woke up to shocking news of the passing of the Ayepyep Lifestyle lounge founder.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning in Woodmead, Johannesburg, alongside his driver.

His unexpected death came hours before he was set to attend the exclusive 5th annual DJ Sumbody All White Veuve picnic.

Pictures of the crime scene circulated on social media, showing the car he was travelling in was riddled in bullets.

Entertainment industry reels

The entertainment industry is reeling following his death with celebrities like Somizi, Boity, and DJ Sbu reflecting on the news of his passing with many expressing their disbelief at the sudden and violent way in which the DJ’s life was taken.

Cassper Nyovest has been tweeting through his pain and has been frank with his followers about the fact that he is not okay.

Such horrible news????

RIP Oupa,Mfana'Pitori.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 20, 2022

“Ai Mara bafethu. My twin is gone. Just like that? I can’t take this. This is too much,” tweeted the rapper on Tuesday.

DJ Sumbody will be laid to rest on Saturday, 26 November, at 7am at the Apel Cross Stadium in Ga-Masemola in Limpopo.

Watch DJ Sumbody’s memorial service live below:

*Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho