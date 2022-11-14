Listen: Sonia Booth’s sons share sweet birthday message

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Certain members of the public are certainly tired of this story, however, Sonia Booth keeps making news after last week’s bombshells.

The storm seems to have quietened since Sonia dropped information that alleged her former soccer star legend, Matthew Booth, was cheating.

However, the model had some happier news to share on Sunday, a voice message from her sons wishing her a happy birthday.

“This melted my heart and made my day. Nate & Noah synchronizing words to make up that message,” she wrote.

The boys can be heard wishing their mother a happy birthday, a day filled with spoils and relaxation.

Listen: Sonia Booth’s sons wish her a happy birthday:

The Booth family saga turned ugly at the end of last week. Despite the nature of the serious allegations, South Africans turned their private matters into a light-hearted internet scandal.

This was the case with cheesecake and Tupperware claims. Sonia then posted a shocking video, alleging that her estranged husband had been following her.

Sonia is heard in a video saying Matthew is walking away from her vehicle after he allegedly searched it and said he then pretended as if he was making his way to the same gym she was at.

In the video, Sonia followed Booth and exclaimed she hopes he found whatever he was looking for in her car. She further stated he used the spare key to access her Jaguar.

The SuperSport presenter vehemently denied the cheating allegations made by his wife earlier that day.

Sonia made several claims, which included that her husband took his alleged mistress on safari trips, and expensive luncheons and baked her that infamous cheesecake, which she thought was for their son.

His statement read: “It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with [the] intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage the allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.