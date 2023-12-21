WATCH: French team pay tribute to Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba after sustaining terrible injury

Lebo Mothiba’s injury doesn’t bode well for South Africa’s plans in next month’s Afcon.

After breaking his kneecap during a match over the weekend, Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba’s French team Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace has paid homage to him.

In a show of support to the striker who is expected to be out for months, his Strasbourg teammates wore t-shirts written ‘Courage Lebo’ ahead of their league encounter with Lille, which they won.

Some of the Strasbourg supporters in attendance held up messages of support to the 28 year-old striker who has inevitably been ruled out of next month’s African Cup Of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast.

His club teammate and Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha held up Mothiba’s squad jersey after scoring in the match.

👕 𝓕𝓞𝓡 𝓛𝓔𝓑𝓞 👕#RCSALOSC (1-1) pic.twitter.com/SOc3wgXQJG — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) December 20, 2023

Before the match, another teammate Lucas Perrin spoke glowingly of Mothiba and wished him well.

“Lebo is someone I adore enormously. He always has a smile, he is kind to everyone. It’s super frustrating for him. We hope to win for him tomorrow. We are all of us behind him!”

Mothiba had a successful surgery and has begun his recovery journey.

👍 A smile for Lebo — we’re all wishing you a safe and speedy recovery 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/YrDJT6NVMK — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) December 18, 2023

Injury

A patellar fracture is a serious injury that can make it difficult or even impossible to straighten your knee or walk.

It can take about three to six months to recover from a broken kneecap, but very severe patellar injuries may take longer.

Those affected can be advised to avoid climbing stairs, squatting, kneeling or other activities that place strain on the knee joint.

“Even if it is too early to tell, it doesn’t look good for Lebo,” said Mothiba’s Coach Patrick Vieira after Sunday’s match.

🏥 @LeboMothiba96 suffered a fractured patella in Sunday's win against Lorient. After successfully undergoing surgery this morning, our striker will be unavailable for a period of several months.



💙🤍 Courage, Lebo! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/0V0kVcyCXd — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) December 18, 2023

More woes for Bafana

Mothiba’s injury comes just after he was named in the 50 man preliminary squad for the continental showpiece.

His absence will cause headache for national team coach Hugo Broos and his technical team, after England-based striker Lyle Foster was also ruled out of the tournament because of mental health challenges.

Foster returned to action on Saturday and played the second half of the 2-0 home loss to Everton, but is expected to not be available for Mzansi in Ivory Coast.

