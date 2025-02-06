Hip hop world mourns passing of Murder Inc. co-founder and producer Irv Gotti

Gotti was influential in Def Jam’s signing of celebrated rapper DMX and served as the executive producer of his 1998 album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot.

The hip hop community is mourning the death of Irv Gotti who suffered a stroke. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The world of hip hop has reacted to the passing of Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti, who is understood to have suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

A statement from his former employees, Def Jam Records, confirmed his passing.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti,” read the statement posted on the label’s Instagram account on Thursday.

“His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B.

His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work.”

His legacy will live on through the music, the artists he uplifted, and the movement he helped build. Sending our deepest condolences and love to his family and friends during this time. Rest in power. 🕊️🖤 #MurderInc #IrvGotti pic.twitter.com/H8PUf42Nt2 February 6, 2025

Gotti was born Irving Lorenzo in the Hollis neighbourhood of the borough of Queens in New York City. The music boss was of Filipino and African-American descent.

He was influential in Def Jam’s signing of celebrated rapper and actor DMX. Gotti was the executive producer of DMX’s 1998 album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

The successful album sold four million copies in the US, was certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and sold five million copies worldwide.

He has produced hits for artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and R&B singer Lloyd.

Tributes pour in

Broadcaster Ebro Darden was one of the first to send their condolences to Gotti’s family publicly.

Rapper 50 Cent, who had a long history of hostility toward Gotti because of his association with Ja Rule, somehow saw the joke in Gotti’s passing.

He posted a photo of himself smoking a hookah next to a grave headstone that reads “RIP”.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL,” read his caption.

Murder Inc.’s dominance

In the early 2000s Gotti’s label, Murder Inc. dominated the charts through artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti.

The former was the label’s biggest star with hits such as Holla Holla and his collaborative smash with Ashanti, Always on Time.

Through Murder Inc., Gotti also played a role in Jennifer Lopez’s rising music career. Ja Rule featured on I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny, leading to Hot 100 chart-toppers, spending five and six weeks at the pinnacle, respectively.

Between 1999 and 2005, Ja Rule amassed 17 total Hot 100 hits, including his three aforementioned number-one hits.

