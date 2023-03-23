Keke Palmer shares comforting words to Nadia Nakai

Sandisiwe Mbhele

American actress Keke Palmer has shared some words of encouragement for the grieving Nadia Nakai.

Earlier in the week, the Bragga rapper shared that the death of her partner Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has been very difficult on her and she is not coping.

Nakai wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram expressing she wished she never experienced the love from AKA and knew him from a distance.

‘Time heals’

Nakai has posted messages of prayer, love, condolences and support from fans and said they have been helpful since AKA’s murder last month.

She said: “Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say ‘Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game’. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up.

“The world just doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again. But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not.

“I know I need to get out of my house soon, and I know the people that continue to hold me down, will be there for me, thank you, But I just feel like I’ll never be ready. What is my life going to look like now? Time heals all, but time really takes its time, and I don’t know when I’ll ever be fine.”

Well-known actress, known for movies such as Akeelah and the Bee, Nope and Jump In, Keke Palmer, shared a message to Nakai in the comment section.

Keke Palmer who just welcomed her first child, wrote: “I’m so so so sorry. Time heals everything and sometimes that isn’t what we want to hear or what we WANT. Holding on to even the pain sometimes means holding on to the memories and the good times that you really don’t want to forget or accept only now can live in your past. But God will see you through no matter what, so feel all the feels. But remember that he is always with you and it’s only here [on this] earthly dimension where we feel we can be separated from our LOVE.

“The truth is, our love(s) can never leave us. Even when they are [no] longer here with us on earth and we can’t see them, they are still around and live through us. You will learn [a] new way to love him.”

Other celebrities who shared words were Lerato Sengadi, who lost her husband Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo to suicide.

Sengadi said: “There is nothing we can do or say to make you feel better. Absolutely NOTHING. It’s your journey my love, everything in YOUR time. Just know we are here to love you, hold your hand [and] help wipe [your] tears.”