Lamiez Holworthy cancels work commitments due to illness

The DJ said she will resume her residency gigs next week.

DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy has temporarily cancelled all work commitments following a sudden illness.

In a short statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Lamiez said she suffered a chest and throat infection, which forced her to cancel her Wednesday and Thursday engagements.

“I unfortunately have to cancel all work commitments today and tomorrow due to a chest and throat infection,” she wrote.

She added that her residency at Ayoba Cafe Shisanyama will resume next week.

ALSO READ: Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi loses voice due to ‘unexpected’ illness

Lamiez’s stunning birthday celebration

A few days ago, Lamiez celebrated her 33rd birthday.

She shared photos from her birthday photoshoot on Instagram, wearing a stunning, figure-hugging, floor-length red gown by the award-winning designer Orapeleng Modutle.

“To 33! Used to be so afraid of getting old, and now? It’s the one thing that excites me most. The wisdom, the freedom, the defiance! I love it here,” she wrote.

Lamiez also shared that one of her birthday wishes is to visit Disneyland.

“Had to delete and repost my birthday reel. Also, maybe it’s the meds talking, but would it make me a [bad person] if I insisted on Wame [her husband] taking me to Disney alone first?

“Y’all know I love Mickey, and it’s always been a childhood dream. Yes, sure, I want to experience it all with my kids, but can I do it alone first?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

NOW READ: Simthande Myeza ‘abducted and robbed’ during e-hailing trip: TikToker’s family speaks