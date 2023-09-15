PICS: Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s anniversary celebration and pregnancy reveal

A celebratory week for the actress and TV presenter...

TV personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo celebrated her 4th marriage anniversary yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 1802: Love Defies Time actress penned a heart-warming message to her husband.

She said four years ago, she married the love of her life and her best friend. She added: “I love being this one’s wife so much. Thanks for taking [care] of not only our family but my heart so kindly and generously.”

Thembisa’s pregnancy reveal

The actress also made a big reveal of her pregnancy giving followers a sneak peek of her baby shower.

“I’m not one to announce things, so I’m just gonna say: I’m going to need a bigger car and nappies, lots and lots of nappies,” she wrote.

Fans and some celebrities, including Jessica Nkosi, Zola Nombona, Manaka Ranaka, Ayanda Thabethe, and many others, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe also recently welcomed her second baby.

After her lavish baby shower a few weeks ago, Ayanda took to Instagram yesterday, 14 September, to announce the arrival of her baby.

The TV star said she welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this month, 9 September.

“If you think my hands are full, you should take a look at my heart … Praise be to Jesus Christ🤍 / 09.09.23,” she wrote, captioning her picture holding her newborn.

Ayanda gave birth to her first child in March 2022 via a C-section.

In June same year, there were rumours she was in a relationship with a married man. The TV star quickly cleared the claims through her attorneys saying:

“We are aware of the ‘social pages’ that stated the rumours about Ms Thabethe, and the perpetrators are being investigated.

“Action will be taken against the perpetrators, and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information.”

