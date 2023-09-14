PICS: Pearl Thusi celebrates daughter’s sweet 16

"I'm so proud that you call me mom, out of all the women in the world..."

Pearl Thusi is celebrating her daughter (Thando Mokoena’s) 16th birthday today, 14 September.

Taking to Instagram to wish her baby girl a happy birthday, the media personality said she was honoured to be Thando’s mother.

She wrote: “How is it possible that my little human is 16 years old? Happy Birthday my love. I’m so proud of the young lady you’re becoming. I’m so proud that you call me, out of all the women in the world, mother. And I couldn’t be more grateful to God that I have the honour of calling you my daughter.”

Fans and other celebrities, including Natasha Thahane, Sbahle Mpisane, Lynn Forbes, and many others, have since taken to the comments section to wish Thando a great birthday.

Thando also penned a heartwarming post as she celebrated her special day. “Woke up a lil older today 🤭, also shout out to my mom for giving birth to me I heard it’s hard🤷🏽‍♀️🤍”

Pearl and Thando’s Mozambique getaways

Last month, Pearl and her daughter jetted off to Mozambique for a quick vacation. The mother-and-daughter duo posted a series of photos and videos, giving fans a sneak peek inside their vacation.

“Teach your daughters how they deserve to be treated era,” Pearl wrote, captioning her travel vlog with Thando, showing the highlights of their trip.

She posted another video, dancing in a bikini, holding a glass and a bottle of champagne, singing along to Inkabi Zezwe‘s hit song titled Umbayimbayi. While some people had negative comments to say about Pearl’s bikini dancing videos, the actress said she was too busy to worry about people’s opinions.

“I am busy travelling the world because I deserve that … I wonder when people are going to realise that, like for as long as you guys try and police me or my body and me being a mother, for as long as that is happening, I will do what I am doing.”

Thando also posted a few cute pictures, including the Fire Island sunset views and other beautiful moments.

