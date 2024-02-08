PICS: TNS buys a new house

Take a sneak peek inside TNS's new lavish home.

Congratulations are in order for singer TNS after he showed off his brand-new home.

The Umona hitmaker posted pictures on his social media platforms, giving fans an exclusive look inside his new house.

In the pictures, TNS is sitting on top of the other side of his wooden kitchen unit, showing off his spacious space.

“I don’t have many words. Thank you, Father. You were there; you never forsaken me. Hold on boy KaMino. We will come back stronger,” he wrote, captioning the snaps.

ALSO READ: Best wishes and prayers pour in for TNS over sudden illness

Congratulatory messages for TNS

Fans and other celebrities, including Okmalumkoolkat and Wiseman Mncube, have since taken to the comments section on Instagram to congratulate TNS.

“Don’t talk; let your achievements speak for you. Well done, bro,” one fan wrote.

Another one said: “You deserve it, bro. Your work is exceptional. May God bless you with more…”

TNS has been in the music industry for over a decade. The 24-year-old singer rose to fame after he collaborated with Prince Kaybee on their hit song Club Controller.

The song’s music video, which was released five years ago, has gathered more than 13 million views on YouTube.

Since then, TNS has released numerous hits such as My Dali featuring Indlovukazi. The song was released in January 2019 and was certified platinum in Mzansi.

NOW READ: ‘These pictures are cringe’ – reactions to Boity’s snaps with Ice Spice after she was ‘pushed’ at the Grammys