‘This decision marks a new chapter’: Popular duo Murumba Pitch announces split

The duo was established in 2012...

The popular musical duo Murumba Pitch has announced its separation.

The group, which was established in 2012, has produced a string of hit songs, including Esangweni, Wena Dali, and Ethembeni, to name just a few.

Comprising musicians Thabang Innocent Mangolo and Emmanuel Nanga Mathye, the duo has collaborated with some of South Africa’s biggest artists, such as MÖRDA, De Mthuda, Cici, and Nkosazana Daughter.

ALSO READ: Onset Music Group pays homage to Riky Rick ahead of debut EP [VIDEO]

‘This decision marks a new chapter’

In a joint statement, the legal representatives said that the duo reached a mutual decision to end their partnership.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that, after a meeting held on 6 March 2025, the aforementioned parties reached a mutual decision to terminate their partnership and contractual relationship with immediate effect.

“This decision marks a new chapter, and both parties are respectively committed to moving forward independently, focusing on new opportunities and future endeavours.”

The statement also highlighted that both parties would work together to ensure a fair and amicable division of business interests related to the Murumba Pitch brand.

“We thank you for your understanding and expect your cooperation during this transition,” the statement added.

Murumba Pitch’s last offering

The duo’s final project titled Impi, was released in October last year.

The six-track EP featured Kabza de Small, Mthunzi, Daliwonga, and Phila Dlozi, amongst others.

“Impi speaks to the wars we face every day, whether with ourselves, our relationships, or the world around us. It captures the resilience of the human spirit in those battles,” the duo shared on Instagram.

NOW READ: President Ramaphosa on Athol Fugard: ‘An outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans’