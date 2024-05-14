TV

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

14 May 2024

‘I will address all the issues’ − Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo thrilled to host ‘The Mommy Club’ S2 reunion

The reunion will premiere on Showmax next month...

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo to host the reunion special for ‘The Mommy Club’ S2. Picture: Instagram/@ntombee_1

Media personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has been announced as the host for the upcoming reunion special of The Mommy Club season 2. 

The highly-awaited reunion is set to premiere on Showmax on 10 June, promising fans a riveting recap of the season’s memorable moments.

POP24’s executive producer Zinzi Velelo Alake said they chose Ntombee because she is a talented and dynamic broadcaster. 

“She is a mom, wife, and businesswoman. She has all the skills we need for this reunion. The ladies are very opinionated, and so much has happened. Ntombee is the perfect conversation curator,” Zinzi added. 

Ntombee: ‘I will address all the issues’

Ntombee has promised to address all the issues. 

“As a fan of The Mommy Club, I am excited that I will host the reunion. I relate to the ladies on so many levels, and I know how fulfilling and challenging motherhood can be. My experience as a mother and a wife will come through at the reunion

“As women, we wear so many hats, and we juggle a lot, so I understand what the ladies are going through. So much happened this season, and I will address all the issues that arose on the show with no fear or favour. That is what the fans deserve,” she added. 

Ntombee said her approach will not be personal: “I am there to represent the fans and make sure that their voices are heard. It is not about me. I am going to remain neutral and make sure we get to the bottom of everything. 

“I will try and understand each mommy’s point of view, to see how issues can be resolved so that they can move forward.”

