These movie directors have wrecked the most cars on-screen

Some directors are well-known for their action movies. Michael Bay stands out in particular as the director who has wrecked the most cars on-screen in his movies, according to a study conducted by the UK comparison site Scrap Car Comparison.

The study counted the number of cars that were damaged, either by bullet holes in the bodywork or by broken windows, as well as those that were totally destroyed by explosions for the purposes of a movie. The study focused only on scenes that were used in a movie’s final cut, and not during other takes filmed during production.

Directors who have wrecked the most cars

By selecting the most popular action movie directors according to IMDB in February 2023, the study identified the “most dangerous” filmmakers in terms of the number of cars they have wrecked on-screen.

The director of the Transformers movies Michael Bay comes out on top with 354 cars wrecked, 279 of which were totally destroyed and 75 were damaged.

In second place comes Justin Lin, the director of the Fast and Furious franchise, who has 135 destroyed and damaged cars to his name.

John Landis, the director of Beverly Hills Cop 3, comes third with 120 vehicles wrecked.

Looking solely at damaged cars, Christopher Nolan (director of Following, The Dark Knight Rises, Tenet, Insomnia, Interstellar, Batman Begins, Memento, Dunkirk, Inception, The Prestige and The Dark Knight) and John Woo (director of A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, Hard Boiled, Red Cliff, Hard Target, Broken Arrow, Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2) come second and third in the ranking, with 44 and 38 cars respectively.

Surprisingly, despite the impressive action scenes in the Marvel movies, the Russo brothers only rank fifth overall with 80 destroyed and damaged cars. The same goes for Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies, taking 11th place in the top 15 with 30 cars wrecked.

Top 15 directors having wrecked the most cars in their movies – including damaged and destroyed vehicles (rank, director, number of damaged or destroyed cars):

Michael Bay – 354 Justin Lin – 135 John Landis – 120 Christopher Nolan – 83 The Russo brothers – 80 John Woo – 77 Richard Donner – 61 Steven Spielberg – 60 Paul Greengrass – 51 Lana et Lily Wachowski – 45 Chad Stahelski – 30 Edgar Wright – 25 James Cameron – 25 John McTiernan – 21 George Miller – 18

