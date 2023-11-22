WATCH: ‘Queen Sono’ team brings new teen series ‘Classified’

The series will premiere later this month.

The team behind Queen Sono is set to bring another hit series titled ‘Classified’Classified to Netflix screens later this month.

The series is produced by Diprente, the local production company behind Queen Sono, in collaboration with the renowned US company, Skybound Entertainment.

One of Classified’s executive producers, Kagiso Lediga, said the collaboration allowed them to bring the series to life.

“This project allowed us to explore the complex world of espionage through the eyes of a teenage protagonist, offering a fresh perspective on the genre. The collaboration with an exceptional cast and crew has truly brought this vision to fruition,” he said.

About ‘Classified’

The eight-episode series follows the journey of a 15-year-old student, Ella Gardner (portrayed by Imani Pullum).

Ella finds herself at the centre of a violent protest in California and the looming threat of serious jail time. However, she avoids incarceration and moves to Johannesburg to complete her secondary education. Her world is turned upside down as she adjusts to this new reality.

Talking about her shooting experience and insights into her character, Imani said portraying Ella was a unique and challenging experience for her.

She added: [It] allowed me to delve into a character undergoing a profound transformation. The series is a rollercoaster of emotions, and I believe viewers will be captivated by the suspense and drama that Classified has to offer.”

Other stars of the show include talented young actors such as Christine Horn (Snowfall), Sule Rimi (Manhunt), Abena Ayivor (Black Earth Rising), and Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction).

The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malopethe, the director of the award-winning documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

