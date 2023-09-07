Production house addresses homophobic remarks on ‘This Body Works For Me’

The reality show explores the lives of seven women in the South African adult entertainment industry.

‘This Body Works For Me‘ production house has set the record straight following backlash on social media.

Scores of people accused the show of promoting homophobia following a scene on the show, where a transgender woman, Lebo, was verbally attacked.

Lebo is a new cast member who joined the show this season, alongside Diamond and Dione Xanthe.

So the production of #ThisBodyWorksForMe cast a trans girl just for her to sit there and be misgendered and humiliated by the other girls? At which point do we hold the production company responsible for the things they choose to air to an already hostile and homophobic audience? August 31, 2023

Pop24 told The Citizen that it believes good content should reflect people in all their complexity.

“This Body Works For Me is an unscripted reality series. Our reality series, like our true-crime shows, are not an endorsement of anyone involved. Pop24 believes good content should reflect people in all their complexity and encourage debate and discussions on key issues in our society.”

The production house urges viewers to keep watching to see how the issue was resolved.

“We reject any form of discrimination and encourage viewers to keep watching to see how this moment is dealt with in upcoming episodes.”

‘This Body Works For Me’ scene that sparked outrage

The episode of This Body Works For Me took an unexpected turn at Bubbly’s braai party.

The ladies were gathered at a table while Lebo was preparing a fire for the braai. She then complained that they were making her “do men’s work”, to which Wandi responded: “But he is a man, he is angry because I said he is a man.”

Things quickly escalated, and one of the ladies, Premadona, took out her phone showing others a picture of Lebo’s private part. The picture was allegedly taken by Wandi and posted on the internet. On the show, Wandi made offensive remarks about Lebo’s private part, saying it does not look normal.

Some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) said that the scene should not have been aired.

“@ShowmaxOnline, you were out of line for airing the scene when everyone was attacking Lebo. You contributed to the discrimination, and you didn’t even put a disclaimer. I hate when production thinks about ratings and not the talent. Sies!!! #ThisBodyWorksForMe”

I just watched that episode and it's so disturbing to watch — kgosietsile (@kgosimtying1) September 2, 2023

