Yolanda’s supporters beg for donations after ‘BBMzansi’ disqualification

Their goal is to raise R1 million...

In a whirlwind of events, Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai has been disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi: Sya’Mosha competition (BBMzansi).

Her team has since opened a BackaBuddy campaign, asking for donations following her disqualification.

Yolanda was disqualified from the show because of the rape comments she made about a fellow housemate, Papa Ghost.

Big Brother has been safeguarding the #Yolanda who made threats of rape against #PapaGhost, without any punishment such as a strike or disqualification. If the similar comments were made by a man, there would likely have been an immediate disqualification #BBMzansi #Molest pic.twitter.com/W8dLqSDfoj March 15, 2024

MultiChoice has since released a statement announcing its decision to kick her out of the show.

“MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi, which is currently airing on DStv channel 198.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously. Therefore, the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified from the game,” reads the statement.

Yolanda Apologises

Yolanda has apologised for her remarks, saying she did not mean it the way it was received.

She explained: “Because you [Papa Ghost] are 27 years old and I am 33, if you and I were to sleep together, it would kinda look like that to people. I didn’t mean it the way it landed; I apologise.”

Yolanda admits that she was wrong. Apologies to Ghost, all the housemates, her mom and the Yolifires.



We forgive and love you baby. ❤️#BBMzanzi #YolandaMukondeleli pic.twitter.com/bLB58RXu8J — Flow Beats (@Khush_ZA) March 17, 2024

Donations

Following her disqualification, Yolanda’s team has opened a BackaBuddy campaign for her with hopes to raise R1 million.

Almost R10,000 has already been raised for the former BBMzansi star.

“As BBMzansi has decided to be unfair and rob Yolanda, we as YOLIFIRES are coming together to show support for our queen Yolanda.

“Let’s show them we can make Yolanda a winner with or without them because she’s already won the hearts of Mzansi people,” reads the message on Yolanda’s BackaBuddy campaign.

Hey YOLIFIRES, the link has crashed due to the volume of people trying to access it. Please give us a few minutes to fix it with BackABuddy.#YolandaMonyai #YolandaMukondeleli pic.twitter.com/HksJV9SaSA — Yolandamukondi_international (@yolandamukondi) March 16, 2024

