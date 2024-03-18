Yolanda’s supporters beg for donations after ‘BBMzansi’ disqualification
Their goal is to raise R1 million...
Former BBMzansi star, Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai. Picture: Instagram/@yolandamukondi__international
In a whirlwind of events, Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai has been disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi: Sya’Mosha competition (BBMzansi).
Her team has since opened a BackaBuddy campaign, asking for donations following her disqualification.
Yolanda was disqualified from the show because of the rape comments she made about a fellow housemate, Papa Ghost.
MultiChoice has since released a statement announcing its decision to kick her out of the show.
“MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi, which is currently airing on DStv channel 198.
“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously. Therefore, the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified from the game,” reads the statement.
Yolanda Apologises
Yolanda has apologised for her remarks, saying she did not mean it the way it was received.
She explained: “Because you [Papa Ghost] are 27 years old and I am 33, if you and I were to sleep together, it would kinda look like that to people. I didn’t mean it the way it landed; I apologise.”
Donations
Following her disqualification, Yolanda’s team has opened a BackaBuddy campaign for her with hopes to raise R1 million.
Almost R10,000 has already been raised for the former BBMzansi star.
“As BBMzansi has decided to be unfair and rob Yolanda, we as YOLIFIRES are coming together to show support for our queen Yolanda.
“Let’s show them we can make Yolanda a winner with or without them because she’s already won the hearts of Mzansi people,” reads the message on Yolanda’s BackaBuddy campaign.
