Three celeb chefs vying for South Africa Restaurant Awards gong [VIDEO]

Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko and Siba Mtongana are just three on the long list of nominees in the Best Chef category of the SA Restaurant Awards.

Three of South Africa’s top and most popular chefs will vie for the Best Chef award at this year’s South Africa Restaurant Awards (SARA).

Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko, and Siba Mtongana are just three of the many nominees for the Best Chef category.

Held for a second year, the awards celebrate Mzansi’s finest culinary talents, recognising restaurants, bars, and industry professionals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in South Africa’s vibrant culinary scene.

“We are honoured to spotlight the outstanding talents within South Africa’s culinary community and provide a platform that recognises their hard work and dedication,” said Sara Kensington, the awards’ partnerships director.

Top chefs

The three ladies nominated in the Best Chef category have leveraged their cooking skills to grow their brand beyond the kitchen, but with food still being central to what they do.

Nene is an author and judge of MasterChef SA. On Tuesday, Nene was present when the winner of Celebrity MasterChef SA, Seth Shezi, handed part of his winnings to his chosen charity, Ladles of Love.

Nene released her first cookbook, Simply Delicious, in 2016. She has released two others, the last one being 2022’s Simply Seven Colours. Nene also has a YouTube cooking channel, Zola’s Feasts.

Maseko has established herself as an entrepreneur and a globally recognised cook through her TV work. Last month, The Citizen reported on her being announced as the Executive Chef for South African Airways (SAA).

A few days ago Maseko shared that she has joined the Atlanta Phambili programme — an initiative dedicated to strengthening business, cultural, and economic ties between Atlanta and South Africa.

“I believe this is a powerful platform to foster meaningful relationships and unlock new business ventures. A huge thank you to the Mayor’s Office and the US Embassy for this incredible opportunity! Excited for what’s ahead,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maseko has a show on SABC 3, Lorna’s Pantry.

For Mtongana, the SARA nomination comes just a few months after she won an award at the World Culinary Awards in Dubai.

She scooped the Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel for her Cape Town restaurant, SIBA, located inside The Table Bay Hotel.

Last year Mtongana launched another eatery in Cape Town, The Siba Deli. The restaurant is under The Siba Co Group.

Other nominees in their category are Callan Austin, James Gaag, Wandile Mabaso, Luke Dale-Roberts, Moses Moloi, Peter Tempelhoff, Bonga Williams and Thabo Phake.

The SA Restaurant Awards

The awards are run by the World Restaurant Awards Group that was established in 1999.

Sara is part of a portfolio that includes the British Restaurant Awards, World Restaurant Awards, World Hotel & Restaurant Awards, Mauritius Restaurant Awards, and West Africa Restaurant Awards (WARA).

The awards will be hosted at the Hotel Sky in Sandton on April 7. The awards are open for public voting until March 30.

The categories for the awards range from Best Family-Friendly Restaurant, to Best Bar 2025. There are categories which seek-out the best eatery in each of the country’s provinces, except the Free State.

There’s a category for the Best Chain Restaurant which include some of the most recognisable names in the culinary business.

