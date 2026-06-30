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Pedestrian killed in crash involving Lekompo music producer

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

30 June 2026

01:15 pm

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The music producer and his team were travelling to a performance in Lephalale, Limpopo, when the accident happened.

Mvzzle Beatz

Lekompo music producer Mvzzle Beatz, real name Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi. Picture: Facebook

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Lekompo music producer Mvzzle has been involved in a car crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The accident happened on Friday night while the music producer and his team were travelling to a performance in Lephalale, Limpopo.

In a statement released on Monday, his team said they were passing through Shongoane 2 when the accident occurred.

“We were passing through Shongoane 2 when a pedestrian crossed the road. Unfortunately, we were involved in an accident and struck her.”

Victim declared dead at the scene

The team said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

“We immediately stopped, called for help, and emergency services responded swiftly. The South African Police Service arrived first, followed by paramedics, who sadly confirmed that the pedestrian had passed away at the scene,” the statement read.

The team said it contacted the victim’s family on Saturday to request a meeting, which took place on Sunday.

“We expressed our heartfelt condolences and took full responsibility for ensuring that their loved one is laid to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves,” the statement said.

The team said that it will support the family with the funeral arrangements, adding that the incident has left them traumatised.

“This loss has deeply traumatised us as a team. We are heartbroken, and we carry the weight of what happened with us every day,” the statement said.

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