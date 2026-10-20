Brandy, SWV, Dru Hill: DJ Skeelo, the man behind the biggest RnB concerts in South Africa

Dj Skeelo shares his journey into RnB concerts .

“We’ve been doing this for 14 years and really managed to build it into a reliable experience for artists and audiences,” says DJ Skeelo.

Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa’s journey in music began in 2001 while studying towards a BCom degree at the University of Pretoria. He started DJing at his Taaibos residence before joining campus radio station Tuks FM. This laid the foundation for a career that has now spanned 25 years.

The Remoakantse Holdings managing director remains active as a DJ and music producer. He has also built a business around bringing international performers to local stages. This includes R&B favourites Brandy, SWV and Dru Hill. For him, South Africa’s passionate audiences are an important part of what makes these concerts work.

Keeping his finger on the pulse and knowing what is popular is also key to his success; his concerts are always sold out, with audiences requesting more shows.

“Artists enjoy coming to South Africa. They are appreciated this side, and it also gives a sense of nostalgia for those who finally get to see their favourites live,” he says.

The experience is particularly meaningful for fans who have followed these musicians for years. Many have never had the opportunity to watch them perform in person.

Skeelo says his team also works to ensure that each production offers something distinctive.

“We really want every concert to be unique, and so far we’ve managed to deliver,” he says.

Behind the scenes, his team helps bring these international productions to life. Bongo Maffin member Speedy is among the people working alongside him. If you were wondering, Speedy is a valuable member of his team who also steps in for negotiations. He helps facilitate the process of bringing international artists to South African stages.

Behind the scenes, Skeelo relies on a team with experience in the music industry, including Bongo Maffin member Speedy, who plays an important role in the business.

As a DJ, Skeelo has also released his own music, including Sekunjalo, featuring Ody Flames, and This Kind of Love, featuring Alexander James.

Upcoming concerts

The Ultimate R&B Experience Tour features Brian McKnight, All-4-One and SWV. The Cape Town show takes place at GrandWest Grand Arena on 28 October 2026. This is followed by performances at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on 30 and 31 October.

The Cape Town date is listed as sold out, while Pretoria tickets are selling fast.

In December, the All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour brings Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Brandy to South Africa. She is scheduled to perform at GrandWest Grand Arena on 14 December. This is followed by two shows at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on 17 and 18 December.

Tickets are available through Webtickets and participating Pick n Pay stores.