Maserati speeds to court to hit the brakes on R7m payment to Black Coffee

The judgment went in favour of Soulistic Music, but Maserati is now trying to have it overturned.

Black Coffee’s company, Soulistic Music, and luxury carmaker Maserati are locked in a R7 million legal dispute, with the vehicle manufacturer now asking the Johannesburg High Court to rescind a judgment in the music company’s favour.

The latest court move could reopen the dispute and potentially change the outcome of the multimillion-rand matter.

Why Maserati is challenging the judgment

According to a report by Briefly News, Maserati has launched an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court seeking to have the R7 million judgment against it rescinded.

The judgment was reportedly secured by Soulistic Music, the company associated with Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo.

Maserati’s latest application does not mean that the R7 million judgment has already been overturned. Instead, the carmaker is asking the court to set aside the existing order.

The court will ultimately have to determine whether Maserati has sufficient legal grounds for the rescission it is seeking.

What is the dispute about?

The reported legal battle centres on a commercial dispute between Maserati and Soulistic Music.

Reports vary on the exact details of the original dispute, but the disagreement reportedly relates to a commercial arrangement between Soulistic Music and Maserati involving payments for promotional services or events. While both sides have presented differing accounts of their obligations under this agreement, the key development is that Soulistic Music obtained a judgment reportedly worth R7 million, which Maserati is now challenging.

The latest application therefore shifts the focus to whether the original judgment should remain in place.

A rescission application is a legal mechanism that allows a party to ask a court to set aside an existing judgment or order in circumstances permitted by law.

It is not the same as an appeal and does not automatically mean the applicant has won its case.

Black Coffee’s company faces another court chapter

The dispute has attracted attention because of its connection to Black Coffee, one of South Africa’s most internationally recognised DJs.

The Grammy-winning artist has built a global career performing at major venues and festivals while expanding his business interests beyond music. However, the latest court proceedings concern Soulistic Music rather than Black Coffee personally.

The R7 million figure has nevertheless placed the DJ’s company firmly in the spotlight as Maserati attempts to revisit the judgment.

What happens next?

The Johannesburg High Court will now consider Maserati’s urgent application. While the exact timeline for a decision may vary, urgent applications of this nature are typically heard within a few weeks to a few months, depending on the court’s schedule. An outcome could therefore be expected in the near future, though no specific date has been announced.

The outcome could determine whether the R7 million judgment remains enforceable or whether the matter needs reconsideration.

Until the court rules, Maserati’s application should not be interpreted as meaning the judgment has been cancelled.