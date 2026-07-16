‘SA has lost a true legend’: Tributes pour in for legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi

The legendary actor died on Wednesday following complications related to diabetes

Tributes are pouring in following the death of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi.

Sebogodi died on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, following complications related to diabetes.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

Tributes pour in for Seputla Sebogodi

Fans and public figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sebogodi, remembering his contribution to South African television and theatre.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described Sebogodi as “a true legend” whose work “brought so much talent and depth to our screens.”

“We have lost a true legend of South African television and theatre. His iconic roles, especially as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC’s Generations, brought so much talent and depth to our screens.

“My deepest condolences to his family and fans,” Mbalula wrote on X.

We have lost a true legend of South African television and theatre. His iconic roles, especially as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC’s Generations, brought so much talent and depth to our screens. My deepest condolences to his family and fans.



Rest in peace, Seputla Sebogodi. pic.twitter.com/s0z1MN70iO — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 16, 2026

Sebogodi was known for his roles in Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!.

He also appeared in several theatre productions, including Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves.

Funeral and memorial service details are yet to be announced.

#RIPSeputlaSebogodi A giant of South African stage and screen has taken his final bow.



We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi, whose remarkable career shaped generations of South African storytelling. From unforgettable performances on… pic.twitter.com/OihmolPd3u — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) July 16, 2026

Seputla Sebogodi as Nkwešeng Madime gave us gave us great childhood memories…This scene from Bophelo ke Semphekgo will forever be iconic. The show made our childhood in the ‘90s memorable by giving us something to looking forward to weekly. May your soul RIP and rise in glory pic.twitter.com/ccHehq7xfF — Dimakatso David Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) July 16, 2026