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‘SA has lost a true legend’: Tributes pour in for legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

16 July 2026

03:32 pm

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The legendary actor died on Wednesday following complications related to diabetes

Seputla Sebogodi

Seputla Sebogodi passed away on Wednesday, 15 July 2026. Pictures: X/Twitter

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Tributes are pouring in following the death of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi.

Sebogodi died on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, following complications related to diabetes.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

Tributes pour in for Seputla Sebogodi

Fans and public figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sebogodi, remembering his contribution to South African television and theatre.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described Sebogodi as “a true legend” whose work “brought so much talent and depth to our screens.”

“We have lost a true legend of South African television and theatre. His iconic roles, especially as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC’s Generations, brought so much talent and depth to our screens.

“My deepest condolences to his family and fans,” Mbalula wrote on X.

Sebogodi was known for his roles in Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!.

He also appeared in several theatre productions, including Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves.

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Funeral and memorial service details are yet to be announced.

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