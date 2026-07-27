Jack Parow and Ecca Vandal join Limp Bizkit’s South African concert in December

South Africa's biggest rock event is turning up the volume with new supporting acts announced.

Limp Bizkit’s concert in South Africa has become an even bigger celebration of alternative music, with Big Concerts confirming Australian genre-bending star Ecca Vandal and local rap legend Jack Parow as the official support acts for the band’s Johannesburg show.

The concert is set to take place at FNB Stadium on 13 December 2026, promising fans an unforgettable night packed with rock, rap and high-energy performances.

Ecca Vandal brings international firepower

Australian singer, songwriter and rapper Ecca Vandal has built a reputation as one of the world’s most exciting live performers.

Blending punk, rock, hip-hop and electronic music into her own unmistakable sound, she has earned praise for her explosive stage presence.

Her impressive touring résumé includes sharing stages with internationally acclaimed acts such as Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus and The Prodigy, making her the perfect addition to Limp Bizkit’s hard-hitting South African show.

Fans can expect an energetic set packed with attitude, genre-crossing hits and powerful vocals before Limp Bizkit takes over the stadium.

Jack Parow flies the South African flag

Completing the line-up is Afrikaans rap superstar Jack Parow, whose larger-than-life personality and uniquely South African style have made him one of the country’s most recognisable musicians.

Since breaking onto the music scene with his breakthrough hit Cooler as Ekke, Parow has built an award-winning career that blends humour, storytelling and proudly local culture.

His music, including tracks such as Hosh Tokolosh and P.A.R.T.Y., has become festival favourites across South Africa.

Over the years, Jack Parow has also performed alongside some of the biggest names in global music, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, The Killers, The Prodigy and even Limp Bizkit, cementing his reputation as one of South Africa’s most successful crossover artists.

His appearance at FNB Stadium adds a proudly local flavour to what is shaping up to be one of the country’s biggest live music events of the year.