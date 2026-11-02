‘You’ve been schuksed!’: Leon Schuster on finding a young wife after two failed relationships

Schuster has previously spoken about his loneliness and desire for companionship, admitting that quiet evenings can be particularly difficult.

The veteran comedian reflects on love, loneliness, and his reluctance to remarry in a candid interview with Leanne Manas.

South African comedy legend Leon Schuster has revealed why he is hesitant about marriage after two major relationships ended. During a candid television interview, he joked about finding a younger wife.

The 74-year-old filmmaker is known for his outrageous pranks and beloved comedy films. He opened up about his personal life during an interview with SABC’s Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas.

Filmed at his home, the conversation offered viewers a rare glimpse into the life of the man behind the iconic Schuks character.

Schuster’s two failed relationships

Schuster revealed he had two significant relationships, each lasting about 20 years.

He married the mother of his four children; the marriage ended in divorce in 1999. His second long-term relationship also ended in separation. Reflecting on his romantic history, Schuster admitted that the experiences had left him cautious about committing to another relationship.

“I had two major relationships in my life. The one I married, we were married for 20 years and divorced. And the other one I didn’t marry, and we went out for 20 years and separated,” he said.

His remarks followed a light-hearted exchange with Manas, who asked about his love life.

Schuster initially appeared irritated by the question, telling the presenter that the subject was sensitive and threatening to end the interview. However, it was just a joke. This turned to laughter when the comedian revealed that he had been pulling one of his famous pranks.

“You know what? You’ve been schuksed!” he told Manas. The presenter was left stunned before the pair embraced and laughed about the unexpected twist.

A younger wife and a new chapter?

ENTERTAINMENT | Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas sits down with veteran comedian Leon Schuster to reflect on the life, memories, and man behind Schuks. Watch the full interview on YouTube and SABC Plus. https://t.co/oxcFWnkE8B – SABC News (@SABCNews) October 30, 2026

Schuster has previously spoken about his loneliness and desire for companionship, admitting that quiet evenings can be particularly difficult.

In earlier interviews, he expressed an interest in finding a partner who could bring happiness and understanding into his life.

He also joked about the possibility of finding a “young thing in her 40s”. However, he has made it clear that he is not rushing into another marriage.

The comedian has acknowledged that sharing his home with someone new would require careful consideration. This is particularly necessary after the painful end of his previous relationships.

Schuster opens up about his health

The veteran entertainer also addressed his health struggles during the interview. He acknowledged that years of demanding work had taken their toll.

Schuster, who has experienced chronic back pain and mobility challenges, believes his work ethic contributed significantly to his difficulties.

“I promise you at least 70% of my health problems got to do with the fact that I work too hard in my life,” he said.

Despite his health challenges, the comedian continues to entertain audiences and remains one of South Africa’s most recognisable comedy personalities.