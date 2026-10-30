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What to do this weekend: Get your green fingers going at Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

30 October 2026

03:26 pm

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Rare bonsai, succulents and orchids, a free Bonsai Hospital and a free Kids' Zone: the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show is at Killarney Mall this weekend.

What to do this weekend: Get your green fingers going at the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show

The Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show returns to Killarney Mall this weekend (31 October – 1 November). Picture: iStock

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Green fingers and curious kids are in for a treat this weekend, as the 5th annual Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show takes root at Killarney Mall on Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November.

Billed by organisers as South Africa’s biggest plant show, the award-winning event brings together rare bonsai, succulents, orchids, garden accessories and more. It’s a good excuse to refresh your indoor jungle, pick up some expert tips or simply wander among the greenery.

What to expect

  • A free Bonsai hospital: Specialist Tommy Ramiah will diagnose struggling trees and offer hands-on care advice. Bring along the bonsai that’s looking a little worse for wear.
  • Live demonstrations: Watch the experts at work with styling, pruning and propagation, and pick up techniques you can try at home.
  • Rare plants and accessories: Browse bonsai, succulents and orchids, as well as garden accessories.
  • Kids’ zone: Younger visitors get their own plant-themed fun, with plenty of activities on both Saturday and Sunday.
What to do this weekend: Get your green fingers going at the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show
Rare bonsai, succulents and orchids, a free Bonsai hospital and a free kids’ zone: the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show is at Killarney Mall this weekend. Picture: iStock

Bring the little ones

The kids’ zone is free, and organisers say it’s designed to keep every little visitor entertained while the grown-ups browse. Activities include:

  • Soft play area
  • The Science Guy – Bright Sparks Workshops (plant-based science activities)
  • Cake succulent craft-making
  • Face painting
  • Balloon sculpting
  • Bubble house

Need-to-know

  • Where: Killarney Mall, in the old Exclusive Books space, opposite Mugg & Bean
  • When: Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November 2026
  • Hours: 9am – 4pm daily
  • Tickets: Free entry
  • Kids’ Zone: Free

Why go?

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or can barely keep a succulent alive, the show offers expert advice, hands-on demonstrations and a family-friendly kids’ zone, all under one roof and in one weekend.

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