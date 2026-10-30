What to do this weekend: Get your green fingers going at Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show

Rare bonsai, succulents and orchids, a free Bonsai Hospital and a free Kids' Zone: the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show is at Killarney Mall this weekend.

Green fingers and curious kids are in for a treat this weekend, as the 5th annual Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show takes root at Killarney Mall on Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November.

Billed by organisers as South Africa’s biggest plant show, the award-winning event brings together rare bonsai, succulents, orchids, garden accessories and more. It’s a good excuse to refresh your indoor jungle, pick up some expert tips or simply wander among the greenery.

What to expect

A free Bonsai hospital: Specialist Tommy Ramiah will diagnose struggling trees and offer hands-on care advice. Bring along the bonsai that’s looking a little worse for wear.

Specialist Tommy Ramiah will diagnose struggling trees and offer hands-on care advice. Bring along the bonsai that’s looking a little worse for wear. Live demonstrations: Watch the experts at work with styling, pruning and propagation, and pick up techniques you can try at home.

Watch the experts at work with styling, pruning and propagation, and pick up techniques you can try at home. Rare plants and accessories: Browse bonsai, succulents and orchids, as well as garden accessories.

Browse bonsai, succulents and orchids, as well as garden accessories. Kids’ zone: Younger visitors get their own plant-themed fun, with plenty of activities on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rare bonsai, succulents and orchids, a free Bonsai hospital and a free kids’ zone: the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show is at Killarney Mall this weekend. Picture: iStock

Bring the little ones

The kids’ zone is free, and organisers say it’s designed to keep every little visitor entertained while the grown-ups browse. Activities include:

Soft play area

The Science Guy – Bright Sparks Workshops (plant-based science activities)

Cake succulent craft-making

Face painting

Balloon sculpting

Bubble house

Need-to-know

Where: Killarney Mall, in the old Exclusive Books space, opposite Mugg & Bean

Killarney Mall, in the old Exclusive Books space, opposite Mugg & Bean When: Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November 2026

Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November 2026 Hours: 9am – 4pm daily

9am – 4pm daily Tickets: Free entry

Free entry Kids’ Zone: Free

Why go?

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or can barely keep a succulent alive, the show offers expert advice, hands-on demonstrations and a family-friendly kids’ zone, all under one roof and in one weekend.