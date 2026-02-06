Designer Imprint opens first pop-up store at Mall of Africa [VIDEO]

The evening brought together fashion insiders, media personalities and style-savvy guests, all there to celebrate African design at its most refined.

Designer Imprint made a stylish statement at the Mall of Africa this week.

The brand hosted a celebrity-filled opening for his much-anticipated pop-up shop at The Sook.

The launch doubled as a fashion moment, with several well-known faces stepping out in Imprint’s signature pieces.

Actress and media personality Kim Jayde, who also served as the MC for the night, set the tone in a sleek Imprint look. Her outfit highlighted the brand’s love for clean lines and fluid movement. In the same vein, her outfit perfectly captured the balance the label is known for: elegant, modern, and unmistakably African.

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka also turned heads in a sculpted Imprint ensemble. Meanwhile, Zanele Potelwa showcased a softer take on the brand’s aesthetic.

Actor star Vuyolwethu “Vuyo” Ngcukana, who celebrated his birthday on the night, added to the buzz. He wore a more relaxed Imprint look that proved the brand’s versatility beyond formal wear.

ALSO READ:Mrs South Africa 2026 semi-finalists revealed [PICS]

From draped gowns that moved effortlessly on the body to statement T-shirts featuring strong graphic prints, the evening showcased the wide range of Imprint’s design language.

Each look reflected the designer’s ability to blend structure with softness, tradition with contemporary edge.

Imprint has become known for its distinctive fabrics and elegant silhouettes that accentuate African design without leaning into clichés.

In addition, the brand’s garments often celebrate the body through thoughtful tailoring, rich textures, and a subtle confidence that resonates with fashion lovers locally and abroad.

Behind the label is Mzukisi Mbane, a self-taught designer from Cape Town who has quietly built an international reputation.

His journey from local ateliers to global runways has seen Imprint showcased at both African and Paris Fashion Week. This exposure has earned praise for its refined approach to African luxury.

The pop-up shop at The Sook offers fashion lovers a rare opportunity to experience Imprint’s designs up close.

Shoppers can feel the fabrics and explore the details. They can also see first-hand what has made the brand a favourite among celebrities and style leaders.

For Mbane, the pop-up is about more than retail. It’s about creating access and connection. In addition, bringing the brand into a space like the Mall of Africa allows new audiences to engage with the work.

Likewise, loyal supporters get a fresh way to experience the label.

With its mix of celebrity style, thoughtful design, and cultural pride, Imprint’s pop-up opening was a celebration of African fashion in motion.

Furthermore, it was a reminder that local design continues to command global attention.