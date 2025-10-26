Miss Polo Universe Africa unveils top 10 finalists [PICS]

Three winners will be crowned on 9 November 2025 and will represent South Africa at the Miss Polo Universe World Grand Finale in Dubai.

Miss Polo Universe Africa 2025 has announced its top 10 finalists. The contestants will compete for the crown at the grand finale next month.

Three winners will be crowned on 9 November 2025 and will represent South Africa at the Miss Polo Universe world grand finale in Dubai on 29 November 2025.

The South African finale will take place at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Before the event, the top 10 finalists will participate in an intensive boot camp in Johannesburg. The programme includes international protocol and diplomatic training, entrepreneurship masterclasses with UAE business leaders, media coaching for global platforms and social impact project development.

Palesa Matjekane, CEO of Miss Polo Universe Africa, said the finalists were selected from a competitive group of candidates who demonstrated confidence, intelligence and leadership.

“This is the inaugural Miss Polo Universe Africa. The bar has been set high by these young and inspiring women. They brought a high standard of excellence, grace and intelligence,” she said.

She added that the competition is designed to celebrate strength and purpose.

“Each of these finalists represents strength, grace and the desire to represent South Africa on an international stage.”

Empowering women through diplomacy and leadership

Under the theme ‘Crown Your Purpose’, Miss Polo Universe Africa aims to go beyond traditional pageantry by promoting diplomacy, leadership and economic empowerment.

The pageant has formed an exclusive partnership with the Royal Family of Dubai, led by Ms Zainan Al Taher.

Matjekane said the partnership will give winners access to international trade and investment networks, business mentorship programmes and cultural exchange initiatives valued in the millions.

“We are incredibly proud of the journey these contestants have taken so far. We’re not crowning beauty queens – we’re launching South African ambassadors in trade and culture. This pageant is foreign policy in action,” she added.

Here are the Miss Polo Universe Africa 2025 top 10 finalists:

Lwandle Maluva Ngwenya from Cape Town, Western Cape

Monyaka Mohapi from Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

Siyamthanda Mkhalipi from Johannesburg, Gauteng

Ayanda Masuku from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga

Vuyolwethu Sondlo from Midrand, Gauteng

Kefiloe Mary Kolopang from Johannesburg, Gauteng

Naledi Amanda Dube from Johannesburg, Gauteng

Vega Nova Taljaard from Centurion, Gauteng

Thato Mosia from Johannesburg, Gauteng

Kgaogelo Mary Kolopang from Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

