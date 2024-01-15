Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

15 Jan 2024

11:21 am

PICS: Mrs South Africa World 2023 jets off to Las Vegas for World pageant

The competition will be held next week at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Mrs South Africa World 2023, Palesa Matjekane

Mrs South Africa World 2023, Palesa Matjekane. Picture: Instagram/@mrs_south_africa

Mrs SA 2023 winner Palesa Matjekane’s journey to becoming Mrs World has officially begun.

The 36-year-old beauty queen jetted off to Las Vegas, US, this past weekend, where she will be competing with hundreds of other women for the Mrs World 2024 title.

The prestigious pageant will be held from 19 to 21 January at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

ALSO READ: Sour grapes? Mrs SA First Princess, Pearl Nikolic, steps down 6 days after pageant crowning

Palesa’s Journey to Mrs World competitions

To the airport, Palesa was accompanied by the Mrs SA team, including the previous contestants and the pageant’s 2024 winner, Tshego Gaelae.

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Mrs SA wrote: It’s the Sisterhood for me! Thank you to every single person, pictured or not, who showed up to send off our queen @palesa_matjekane as she leaves for @mrsworldpageant.

“The love and support means the world to our queen, and we are so grateful for the time and energy put into ensuring our queen knows she has so many standing beside her in spirit. Mrs World Stage, here we come!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs South Africa ™ (@mrs_south_africa)

Palesa was crowned Mrs SA 2023 in November 2022 at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The new queen, Tshego Gaelae, was crowned at the same venue last year in November. She will represent South Africa at the Mrs World competitions next year.

“And so off she goes, our gorgeous Queen P takes the world! We cannot wait to see you be and do great at @mrsworldpageant.” Tshego wrote on Instagram, wishing Palesa well as she jets off to the US.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs South Africa ™ (@mrs_south_africa)

NOW READ: WATCH: Enhle Mbali sets record straight on cryptic post and email to Black Coffee after accident

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant world

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe