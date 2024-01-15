PICS: Mrs South Africa World 2023 jets off to Las Vegas for World pageant

The competition will be held next week at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Mrs SA 2023 winner Palesa Matjekane’s journey to becoming Mrs World has officially begun.

The 36-year-old beauty queen jetted off to Las Vegas, US, this past weekend, where she will be competing with hundreds of other women for the Mrs World 2024 title.

The prestigious pageant will be held from 19 to 21 January at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

ALSO READ: Sour grapes? Mrs SA First Princess, Pearl Nikolic, steps down 6 days after pageant crowning

Palesa’s Journey to Mrs World competitions

To the airport, Palesa was accompanied by the Mrs SA team, including the previous contestants and the pageant’s 2024 winner, Tshego Gaelae.

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Mrs SA wrote: It’s the Sisterhood for me! Thank you to every single person, pictured or not, who showed up to send off our queen @palesa_matjekane as she leaves for @mrsworldpageant.

“The love and support means the world to our queen, and we are so grateful for the time and energy put into ensuring our queen knows she has so many standing beside her in spirit. Mrs World Stage, here we come!”

Palesa was crowned Mrs SA 2023 in November 2022 at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The new queen, Tshego Gaelae, was crowned at the same venue last year in November. She will represent South Africa at the Mrs World competitions next year.

“And so off she goes, our gorgeous Queen P takes the world! We cannot wait to see you be and do great at @mrsworldpageant.” Tshego wrote on Instagram, wishing Palesa well as she jets off to the US.

NOW READ: WATCH: Enhle Mbali sets record straight on cryptic post and email to Black Coffee after accident