Want glowing skin? Makeup guru Enzo Fournier reveals the foundation tricks you need

International makeup artist Enzo Fournier is transforming our approach to foundation, beginning with the art of skincare.

The secret to a radiant complexion may not be another layer of foundation, but how you prepare your skin and apply your makeup. For Enzo Fournier, international makeup artist for Clarins, the philosophy is simple: skincare comes first. Makeup should enhance, rather than mask, the complexion.

Fournier is currently in South Africa with the French beauty brand. He is teaching makeup lovers how to approach makeup application using the new Double Serum Foundation. This foundation combines skincare and colour in a dual formula. It is designed to deliver coverage, hydration and radiance.

A common complaint amongst many women is dry skin and flaky make-up, leading to the invention of this foundation, inspired by Clarins’ iconic Double Serum. The foundation also reflects a growing demand for beauty products that do more than even out skin tone.

When skincare meets makeup

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Double Serum Foundation combines a colour phase with a hydrating phase, bringing together complexion-enhancing pigments and skincare ingredients. The formula features 14 active ingredients, including nine plant extracts and five active molecules.

Available in 37 shades, the foundation features an adjustable dispensing system that lets users customise coverage. You can choose from a lighter everyday look to a more polished finish.

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For French-born Fournier, however, the product is only part of the equation. How you apply it, especially in hot, humid conditions, can make a difference to the final result.

Enzo’s trick for makeup that lasts

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Drawing on his experience working in international markets, Fournier shared a technique inspired by a trip to Malaysia. There, temperatures reached 40°C and humidity levels were around 90%.

“The best thing is to first apply just a very thin layer with the brush, always, not with the hand,” he explained.

He then recommends using your hands to gently press the product into the skin. This helps the product meld with the complexion rather than sit heavily on the surface.

When temperatures rise, powder can help control shine, but Fournier advises against applying it everywhere.

“If it’s very hot outside, you can use a little bit of powder. But just focus on the T-zone, and keep some glow on your face,” he said.

The technique is particularly useful for anyone who wants a fresh, natural finish. It prevents makeup from looking overly matte or heavy.

Dry skin needs a different approach

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Choosing the right skincare texture is just as important as selecting the correct foundation shade. Fournier says beauty routines should be adapted to individual skin needs rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.

“First, you have to use the texture for your skin. We have a light texture and a rich one,” he explained.

He also highlighted the importance of adjusting skincare according to the time of day and the climate.

Even people with oily skin may benefit from a richer moisturiser at night. However, a lighter texture could be more comfortable during the day, particularly in hot weather.

For women struggling with foundation settling around the eyes or makeup clinging to dry patches, the lesson is to start with suitable skincare. Also, avoid applying excessive product.

Ultimately, Fournier’s approach is about understanding your skin before reaching for makeup. With the right preparation, a light hand and strategic powder application, foundation can enhance the complexion. It allows the natural glow to shine through.