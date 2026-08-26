Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering peach pudding

A quick and easy to prepare pudding.

Sweet, juicy peaches take center stage in today’s recipe of the day: peach pudding. This delightful dessert captures the essence of summer in every spoonful, combining ripe peaches with a soft, creamy pudding base.

Perfect for family gatherings or a simple weeknight treat, it’s easy to prepare and sure to impress. Whether served warm or chilled, this peach pudding is bound to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 55 min

Serves: 8

Ingredients

3 tins peach slices

2 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup milk

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp almond extract

¼ tsp nutmeg

Icing sugar

1 cup pouring cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 200oC and lightly grease a 22 x 30 baking dish with butter or non-stick spray. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Whisk in milk and almond extract until smooth, then fold in peach slices. Pour filling into a greased baking dish. Place in the oven and bake for 50-55 minutes, covering with foil, if necessary, until cooked through. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serve with pouring cream.

Recipe supplied by koo.co.za