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Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering peach pudding

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

26 August 2026

03:23 pm

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A quick and easy to prepare pudding.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

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Sweet, juicy peaches take center stage in today’s recipe of the day: peach pudding. This delightful dessert captures the essence of summer in every spoonful, combining ripe peaches with a soft, creamy pudding base.

Perfect for family gatherings or a simple weeknight treat, it’s easy to prepare and sure to impress. Whether served warm or chilled, this peach pudding is bound to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 55 min

Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 3 tins peach slices
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • Icing sugar
  • 1 cup pouring cream

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200oC and lightly grease a 22 x 30 baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined.
  3. Whisk in milk and almond extract until smooth, then fold in peach slices.
  4. Pour filling into a greased baking dish.
  5. Place in the oven and bake for 50-55 minutes, covering with foil, if necessary, until cooked through.
  6. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serve with pouring cream.

Recipe supplied by koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Peach Pudding

Picture supplied

Sweet, juicy peaches take center stage in today’s recipe of the day: Peach Pudding. This delightful dessert captures the essence of summer in every spoonful, combining ripe peaches with a soft, creamy pudding base. Perfect for family gatherings or a simple weeknight treat, it’s easy to prepare and sure to impress. Whether served warm or chilled, this peach pudding is bound to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Ingredients

3 tins KOO Peach Slices

2 cups Golden Cloud Flour

RELATED ARTICLES

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 cup Milk

4 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Almond Extract

¼  tsp Nutmeg

Icing Sugar

1 cup Pouring Cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C and lightly grease a 22 x 30 baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.

  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined.

  3. Whisk in milk and almond extract until smooth, then fold in peach slices.

  4. Pour filling into a greased baking dish.

  5. Place in the oven and bake for 50-55 minutes, covering with foil, if necessary, until cooked through.

  6. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serve with pouring cream.

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