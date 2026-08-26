Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering peach pudding

A quick and easy to prepare pudding.
Sweet, juicy peaches take center stage in today’s recipe of the day: peach pudding. This delightful dessert captures the essence of summer in every spoonful, combining ripe peaches with a soft, creamy pudding base.
Perfect for family gatherings or a simple weeknight treat, it’s easy to prepare and sure to impress. Whether served warm or chilled, this peach pudding is bound to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire.
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 55 min
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 3 tins peach slices
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp almond extract
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- Icing sugar
- 1 cup pouring cream
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200oC and lightly grease a 22 x 30 baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined.
- Whisk in milk and almond extract until smooth, then fold in peach slices.
- Pour filling into a greased baking dish.
- Place in the oven and bake for 50-55 minutes, covering with foil, if necessary, until cooked through.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serve with pouring cream.
Recipe supplied by koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Peach Pudding
Sweet, juicy peaches take center stage in today’s recipe of the day: Peach Pudding. This delightful dessert captures the essence of summer in every spoonful, combining ripe peaches with a soft, creamy pudding base. Perfect for family gatherings or a simple weeknight treat, it’s easy to prepare and sure to impress. Whether served warm or chilled, this peach pudding is bound to become a favorite in your dessert repertoire.
Ingredients
Ingredients
3 tins KOO Peach Slices
2 cups Golden Cloud Flour
1 cup Brown Sugar
1 cup Milk
4 tsp Baking Powder
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Almond Extract
¼ tsp Nutmeg
Icing Sugar
1 cup Pouring Cream
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 200C and lightly grease a 22 x 30 baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined.
- Whisk in milk and almond extract until smooth, then fold in peach slices.
- Pour filling into a greased baking dish.
- Place in the oven and bake for 50-55 minutes, covering with foil, if necessary, until cooked through.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before dusting with icing sugar and serve with pouring cream.